Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots for two decades and dominated the league during this period. Four years after he left the team, his impact on fans is as good as ever - nobody forgets the only player to win six Super Bowls with one team.

Brady, a 6th-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, went on to become the unanimous greatest player of all time during a playing career that extended to his 45 years of age. After he left the Patriots, he also won another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which gave him more championship rings than any franchise in the history of the NFL.

During an early Monday discussion on Twitter, Patriots fans were debating whether the quarterback should be given a statue outside Gillette Stadium. Even if he played - and won - for another franchise, the fans aren't even asking for one statue: they want his own museum to remember his greatness.

Tom Brady's recent NFL involvement: former quarterback acquired small stake in the Las Vegas Raiders

After announcing his second (and, this time, official) retirement, Tom Brady has ventured through different avenues as an investor.

He first bought a small stake in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), who are owned by Mark Davis. He also became an investor in the English Championship team Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members as they push for a Premier League berth.

The interesting caveat to this story is that Brady has never played for the Raiders - instead, Brady and the Raiders were at the center of one of the league's most controversial games, the Tuck Rule Game in 2001 which spearheaded the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. He holds a 5-1 record against Mark Davis' team.

There wasn't much else for him to accomplish after over two decades of playing in the NFL. His stint with the Patriots alongside Bill Belichick was legendary and will be remembered for decades to come. For now, the NFL moves on without Tom Brady on the field.

