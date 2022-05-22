Deshaun Watson’s accusers set to appear on HBO for tell-all interview 

Deshaun Watson may have escaped criminal charges, but he still has 22 civil cases and an NFL investigation hanging over him. If he thinks that is bad, things may be about to get a lot worse.

On Tuesday, several of his accusers will sit down to be interviewed by HBO Real Sports host Bryant Gumbel. Speaking out on national TV means that the new Browns QB1 is about to be judged for real, in the court of public opinion. Viewers may act as the true jury, and they will not concern themselves with things like the burden of proof.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Details on Several of Deshaun Watson's Massage Accusers to Appear on HBO Real Sports and Will Speak on What They Feel About The Browns Giving Watson $230 Million Guaranteed (Video) bit.ly/3NuU26C Details on Several of Deshaun Watson's Massage Accusers to Appear on HBO Real Sports and Will Speak on What They Feel About The Browns Giving Watson $230 Million Guaranteed (Video) bit.ly/3NuU26C https://t.co/NT4NB9igAW

Deshaun Watson or his 22 accusers: Who will gain public sympathy?

The NFL and Team Deshaun have managed to control the situation so far. He did not take the field last year, and this bought the NFL time to see how things would play out. The criminal cases were dropped after multiple grand juries declined to indict him. This was the green light for several QB hungry teams to make their bid for his services. The Browns ultimately won the race, but the hefty price they paid and the cynical way in which they structured his contract left a sour taste for many.

indystar.com/story/sports/c… NFL could suspend Deshaun Watson without pay for the 2022 season and it would cost him exactly 0.45 percent of his $230 million contract. He'd get the other 99.55% of $230M regardless. Despicable Browns, playing games with allegations of sexual violence: NFL could suspend Deshaun Watson without pay for the 2022 season and it would cost him exactly 0.45 percent of his $230 million contract. He'd get the other 99.55% of $230M regardless. Despicable Browns, playing games with allegations of sexual violence:indystar.com/story/sports/c…

When the Browns held their introductory press conference for their new QB, many thought he came across as detached, and there was a sense that this, together with that staggering contract, had begun to turn the tide against him.

This week, he admitted during a court deposition that he made one of his female masseuses cry, before texting to apologize, even though he wasn't sure what he had done. Watson said:

"was trying to figure out what was going on. So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable for whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, ‘We can work in the future. Just let me know.’ And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

When his accusers begin speaking next week, if they appear genuine and come across as sympathetic figures, that may be enough for many to make up their minds. This will only spell big trouble for Watson, the Browns and the NFL.

Over the last 12 months, the NFL has received fierce criticism for its handling of these allegations. The fact that they have gone so far along the road without any sort of action is staggering for many. These delays will now seemingly work against Watson. The example set by MLB with Trevor Bauer has placed the NFL under the microscope. With public opinion already turning, and alleged victims about to talk, this may escalate in a hurry, and Watson may not be suiting up as a Brown for a long time.

