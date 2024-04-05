Deshaun Watson amped up to hit the field following Browns' Jerry Jeudy trade

Deshaun Watson expressed his excitement about playing quarterback again for the Cleveland Browns, mainly after his team traded for Jerry Jeudy.

He shared with WEWS reporter Camryn Justice during the opening of his Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch in University Heights, Ohio:

“I think it’s gonna be a great addition with Amari (Cooper) and Elijah (Moore) and those three guys have already been together this off-season... It’s gonna be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys.”

The Browns acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for 2024 fifth and sixth-round selections. After completing the trade, they signed the former Alabama standout to a three-year, $58 million extension with $41 million in guaranteed money.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson is returning from the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 10 of last season against the Baltimore Ravens. The broken bone required surgery, ending his season and a promising stint as Browns quarterback.

Regarding his status, Watson added, as shared with Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot:

“I’ll be better than I was before in Week 1. So, I’m very confident in the roles of the doctors. Like I said before, Dr. ElAttrache and his team, I’m following their lead and just all the research that I’ve done and then just my work and preparation. I put my whole life into this and I want to make sure I come back even better than before.”

In what could have been his first full season with the AFC North franchise, Watson led Cleveland to a 5-1 record while finishing with 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has an 8-4 record in two seasons with the Browns but has completed only 59.8 percent of his passes.

With Joe Flacco signing with the Indianapolis Colts, Watson will be the undisputed starting quarterback for a team that entered last year’s playoffs. Aside from a talented receiving corps, Cleveland boasts an elite defensive unit led by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Deshaun Watson trade helped the Houston Texans turn into contenders

Ironically, Watson’s parting gift with the organization that selected him 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft is a trade that helped the Texans add vital pieces to their roster.

Here’s what the Texans received during the Deshaun Watson trade:

2022 first-round pick

2022 fourth-round pick

2023 first-round pick

2023 third-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2024 fourth-round pick

Houston used the 2022 first-rounder for guard Kenyon Green and the fourth-rounder for running back Dameon Pierce. Meanwhile, they used the 2023 first-round selection to trade up for Will Anderson Jr., one spot after drafting C.J. Stroud.

They traded their 2023 third-rounder to the Los Angeles Rams, putting them in position to draft wide receiver Tank Dell.

While the Texans still have the 2024 fourth-rounder they received from the Deshaun Watson trade, they’ve traded the first-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the following:

2024 second-round pick

2024 sixth-round pick

2025 second-round pick

However, Houston traded the 2025 second-rounder to the Buffalo Bills for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They retained the 2024 second-rounder for now, giving the Texans two picks in the round (Nos. 42 and 59).