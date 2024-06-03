Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, surprised their fanbases by visiting Saudi Arabia last month, as the Cleveland Browns quarterback accepted an ambassadorial position with the Middle Eastern kingdom. Now their recent journey together has taken them back home.

The singer/influencer was one of the many women who walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's runway for the first time, and her football-playing partner was among those who cheered her on:

"SUPERMODEL VIBES!! Keep stepping queen!"

Jilly Anais at the SI Swimsuit issue runway

They shared a pre-event backstage photo with some loved ones.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais backstage before her SI Swimsuit issue runway appearance

Deshaun Watson's new back tattoo includes Jilly Anais homage

When it comes to tattoos, Deshaun Watson is among the most prominent NFL players to have them. Both his arms are covered in ink, but they pale in comparison to his newest piece.

In the middle of last month, the three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans visited Andres Ortega, founder and owner of Onder Ink, to get a massive tattoo on his back. One of the highlights is a portrait of Jilly Anais' face on the left shoulder blade.

The design also features portraits of activist Martin Luther King Jr., cartoon character Popeye and an astronaut, among others. There are also three rings, with the blank one possibly representing the Super Bowl that he covets.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ortega said that the tattoo took nine hours to complete. After the session, Watson gave him an autographed Browns jersey.

How Deshaun Watson has fared during OTAs, according to assistant coach

The second episode of the Deshaun Watson rebuilding tour began on March 19, but the public did not get a glimpse of him until Thursday. But if Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's comments are any indication, Watson is progressing very well.

"As he gets more and more comfortable and part of that’s just the mental side of things, too, that, ‘OK, I can start to really open it up more and more because of the confidence,' Dorsey said. "So, I think there’s a lot of that involved with it as well, but you see him continue each day, ramping it up a little bit more and more.

"I think the more he grows and feels comfortable with it, the more you’ll start seeing those things get ramped up more and more.”

Sitting behind Watson in the depth chart are veterans Tyler Huntley and Jameis Winston and sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson.