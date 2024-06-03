  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson beams with pride as girlfriend Jilly Anais walks SI Swimsuit's Runway Show - "Keep stepping queen!"

Deshaun Watson beams with pride as girlfriend Jilly Anais walks SI Swimsuit's Runway Show - "Keep stepping queen!"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 03, 2024 18:52 GMT
Deshaun Watson attends his girlfriend Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson attends his girlfriend Jilly Anais' first SI Swim catwalk

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, surprised their fanbases by visiting Saudi Arabia last month, as the Cleveland Browns quarterback accepted an ambassadorial position with the Middle Eastern kingdom. Now their recent journey together has taken them back home.

The singer/influencer was one of the many women who walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's runway for the first time, and her football-playing partner was among those who cheered her on:

"SUPERMODEL VIBES!! Keep stepping queen!"
Jilly Anais at the SI Swimsuit issue runway
Jilly Anais at the SI Swimsuit issue runway

They shared a pre-event backstage photo with some loved ones.

also-read-trending Trending
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais backstage before her SI Swimsuit issue runway appearance
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais backstage before her SI Swimsuit issue runway appearance

Deshaun Watson's new back tattoo includes Jilly Anais homage

When it comes to tattoos, Deshaun Watson is among the most prominent NFL players to have them. Both his arms are covered in ink, but they pale in comparison to his newest piece.

In the middle of last month, the three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans visited Andres Ortega, founder and owner of Onder Ink, to get a massive tattoo on his back. One of the highlights is a portrait of Jilly Anais' face on the left shoulder blade.

The design also features portraits of activist Martin Luther King Jr., cartoon character Popeye and an astronaut, among others. There are also three rings, with the blank one possibly representing the Super Bowl that he covets.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ortega said that the tattoo took nine hours to complete. After the session, Watson gave him an autographed Browns jersey.

How Deshaun Watson has fared during OTAs, according to assistant coach

The second episode of the Deshaun Watson rebuilding tour began on March 19, but the public did not get a glimpse of him until Thursday. But if Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's comments are any indication, Watson is progressing very well.

"As he gets more and more comfortable and part of that’s just the mental side of things, too, that, ‘OK, I can start to really open it up more and more because of the confidence,' Dorsey said. "So, I think there’s a lot of that involved with it as well, but you see him continue each day, ramping it up a little bit more and more.
"I think the more he grows and feels comfortable with it, the more you’ll start seeing those things get ramped up more and more.”

Sitting behind Watson in the depth chart are veterans Tyler Huntley and Jameis Winston and sophomore Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी