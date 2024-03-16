Deshaun Watson claims Browns have "everything" to win Super Bowl following roster overhaul

Deshaun Watson showed some glimpses of his Pro Bowl form in what could have been his first full season with the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, he played only six games due to a shoulder injury.

The Browns reached the playoffs despite an injury-laden roster, and they are entering the 2023 season full of confidence. That’s why their starting quarterback declared they are ready to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

In his recent appearance on Lockerverse, Watson said:

“We got the pieces, I think we just got to put it all together. Heck yeah, we got the chance to do it. I think we got the defense, we got the offense, we got the special teams, we got the culture, we got the fan base that, we got everything for us to do it. We just gotta go do it now.”

Deshaun Watson will be back at the helm after recovering from injury. But backing him up are Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, who joined Cleveland on a one-year deal worth up to $4.7 million.

The Browns will also get Nick Chubb back after a season-ending MCL and ACL injury. Chubb had four seasons of at least 1,000 yards before the injury, limiting him to two games in 2023.

Nyheim Hines, who they signed to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million, will bolster their backfield. He will likely take over return duties, backed up by Elijah Moore and Pierre Strong Jr.

Cleveland upgraded their receiving unit by trading for Jerry Jeudy while sending their 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks to the Denver Broncos. Jeudy will line up alongside fellow receivers Moore, Amari Cooper, and tight end David Njoku.

Meanwhile, their defense allowed the fewest total yards (270.2) and passing yards (164.7) per game last season. Leading the way is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

Jim Schwartz’s unit will welcome linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks, who played for Schwartz when he was the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

The Browns are still waiting for favorable returns from Deshaun Watson’s contract

Cleveland signed Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract after acquiring him via trade from the Houston Texans. In return, the Browns gave six draft picks, which they used in subsequent trades to acquire Dameon Pierce, Kenyon Green, Tank Dell, and 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

Conversely, the Browns have gotten just 12 games from Watson in the first two seasons of that deal. The three-time Pro Bowler had an 8-4 record in 12 starts, tallying 204 completions for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The long-suffering AFC North franchise that Deshaun Watson’s words will come true. He is worth the investment if the Browns take home their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy.