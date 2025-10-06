  • home icon
  Deshaun Watson comeback timeline: Insider spells doom Browns $230,000,000 QB's return with Shedeur Sanders' expected start

Deshaun Watson comeback timeline: Insider spells doom Browns $230,000,000 QB's return with Shedeur Sanders' expected start

By Nishant
Published Oct 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 (image credit: getty)

Amid speculation of Shedeur Sanders potentially starting for the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson is reportedly not expected to return to action this season.

“Watson playing in 2025, however, is considered unlikely,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Saturday.

The Browns have instead shifted their focus on Sanders, with the expectation that he will see playing time once he is fully prepared.

"The expectation is that Sanders will play at some point this season when he’s ready," Rapoport wrote. "When he does play, it would be with a full week of practice and a game plan built for him."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Watson’s contract remains fully guaranteed through 2026. Cleveland traded three first-round, one third-round and two fourth-round picks to acquire him in 2022, and signed him to a five-year $230 million deal.

With Watson sidelined and Joe Flacco benched after a 1-3 start, Dillon Gabriel is expected to continue as the starter. Sanders remains the third-string option, but could see some action later this season.

Skip Bayless calls for Shedeur Sanders as Browns struggle in London

Following the Browns’ 21-17 defeat to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Fox commentator Skip Bayless urged the team to start Shedeur Sanders.

“TIME FOR SHEDEUR!” Bayless tweeted.

Cleveland's offense showed inconsistency, even with Dillon Gabriel making his frst NFL start. He threw two first half touchdowns to Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, giving Cleveland a 17-14 lead at halftime. However, the team failed to score in the final quarter.

Minnesota overcame injuries, with Carson Wentz briefly exiting due to a shoulder issue before returning to throw the decisive touchdown to Jordan Addison.

Shedeur, the son of Colorado coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, gave silent interviews after Gabriel was named the starter. He mimed answers on Wednesday but did not speak.

“Sources say Sanders later met with team officials to explain that his approach was misunderstood and not meant as a sign of disrespect," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Saturday.
"They didn't promote him to backup because they don't want to force him into a game plan designed for someone else. They're committed to developing him the right way."
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski defended Gabriel after Sunday's game.

“We saw some positive things from Dillon," Stefanski said. "He handled himself well. We just have to execute better in the big moments.”

As the Browns struggle to find stability at quarterback, calls for Sanders to take the field continue to grow louder.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
