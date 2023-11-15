Deshaun Watson received devastating news ahead of the Cleveland Browns' Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He reportedly felt discomfort in his throwing shoulder following their most recent game. He has been battling through a shoulder issue during the 2023 NFL season, but the quarterback described the ailment as "new pain."

The Browns decided to undergo an MRI on Watson's shoulder, and the medical staff revealed that he had a “displaced fracture to the glenoid.” This is basically a broken bone inside his throwing shoulder. The franchise has decided to rule him out for the remainder of the season, as the injury will reportedly require immediate surgery to repair.

Deshaun Watson spoke with the media to discuss his situation after the unexpected news broke on Wednesday morning in Week 11. Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot claims he "took a long time to compose himself" before making his statement. He appeared to be very sad at the diagnosis and disappointed that his season was forced to end early this year.

Here's what Watson had to say:

"I'll make sure I keep my head above water. Make sure I stay in touch with all of the guys, and support them as much as I possibly can. Attack this rehab process, after surgery, and make sure that I'm doing whatever I can to be beneficial to the team. Why not actually be on the field with them, and also prep them for next year."

The injury comes after Watson's spectacular performance in a dramatic comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. He completed all 14 of his passing attempts in the second half to propel the Browns back into the race for the AFC North divisional title.

Cleveland is right in the mix for a spot in the NFL playoffs this year, with a solid 6-3 record. With their best quarterback out until at least next year, they will find it much more difficult to achieve their playoff aspirations this season.

Who will replace Deshaun Watson for the Browns?

PJ Walker has been serving as the primary backup for Deshaun Watson on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart during the 2023 NFL season. Walker has been forced to start three games already this season since Watson was ruled out due to injuries.

Despite Walker's experience in their offense, it will reportedly be rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson who gets the first opportunity to take over as their starter for the remainder of the season. He will make his second start of the season in Week 11 in an important divisional clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.