Deshaun Watson drops 4-word reaction as wife Jilly Anais recaps Browns QB's 30th birthday celebrations

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 17, 2025 06:19 GMT
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson wife Jilly Anais (Image Source: Instagram/@deshaunwatson)

Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared glimpses from her husband's birthday celebrations during the weekend. Watson celebrated the big day with family and friends, while Anais shared a few pictures on her Instagram account on Monday.

She shared a post with a sweet caption.

"An unforgettable night at The Watson Estate! 🎉 #HappyBirthdayHusband" she wrote.
For the birthday celebration, Watson's wife wore a maroon dress and styled her hair in a bun. She shared a picture with the NFL star posing in front of a decorated wall with "DW4" on it.

The NFL quarterback wore a maroon T-shirt and brown pants, accessorized with a chain to complete his look. He styled it with brown shoes and a watch.

This is Deshaun Watson's first season after getting married to the SI swimsuit model in July in an intimate ceremony. It also marks his fourth NFL season with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have had a tough start to the regular season, with consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

Deshaun Watson’s wife, Jilly Anais, shares heartfelt birthday post for Browns QB

Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, celebrated her husband's birthday with a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on Sunday. She posted a slew of pictures and videos with a long caption.

"Happy Birthday to my greatest gift, my Husband! From 23 to 30, I’ve had the privilege of walking through every season with you. Every day, I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours," she wrote.
"Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat! Cheers to a new decade! 30 looks good on you baby," she added.
In the first slide of the post, the couple can be seen hugging each other while dancing during their wedding. She also shared snaps and videos from their vacation and romantic honeymoon.

Watson proposed to Jilly Anais in March after six years of dating, and ahead of the new season, they started a new chapter of their life together. The quarterback is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury suffered in October and is unlikely to feature in the 2025-26 season.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

