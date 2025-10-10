Deshaun Watson drops flirty 3-word compliment as wife Jilly shows off $710 Casablanca dress in chic mirror selfie

Cleveland Browns haven’t opened quarterback Deshaun Watson’s practice window yet as he is still recovering from a torn Achilles. But while he recovers, he’s keeping things light and affectionate with his wife, Jilly Anais.Jilly posted a few mirror selfies at home wearing a $710 Casablanca dress, paired with sunglasses, on her Instagram on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outfit, listed on reversible.com, led to Watson dropping a compliment for his wife.“You’re the BADDEST!” he wrote.“You always make me blush husband,” she replied.Comment section of @jillyanais' Instagram postAnais is a model and is represented by agencies like IMG Models and Otto Models. She has also worked with brands including Dance Spirit. She was also a finalist in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2025.The two have been together since 2019, after first meeting through Instagram when Deshaun Watson was still with the Houston Texans. Their first date included a yoga session and a five-hour dinner, and things only grew stronger from there.They got married on July 3, 2025, exactly six years to the day after they met. The private ceremony was shared with close friends and family, followed by a surprise honeymoon to the South of France, planned by Watson himself.They had shared the news in an Instagram post that read:&quot;Mr. &amp; Mrs. Watson 💛🤞🏽 Six years ago on July 3, 2019 our story began. On July 3, 2025 we turned the page to forever!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeshaun Watson’s wife Jilly shared some tidbits about her during makeup sessionIn an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly Anais shared a glance of her routine and some personal updates while doing her makeup for a night out. She started by saying she’s more of a homebody, but still enjoys going out from time to time.She also talked about her hair, saying she got her braids done only a few weeks ago, but they already need to be taken out.“I just got my braids done two weeks ago, I kid you not, and it's already time to take them out. I mean, my hair just grows a million miles a minute, I wish. But I mean, it grows fast enough to look like this after just two weeks. I usually try to keep my braids in … at least a month.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs she put on mascara, she finished up her look, chatting casually and sharing random thoughts the whole way through.