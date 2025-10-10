  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson drops flirty 3-word compliment as wife Jilly shows off $710 Casablanca dress in chic mirror selfie

Deshaun Watson drops flirty 3-word compliment as wife Jilly shows off $710 Casablanca dress in chic mirror selfie

By Garima
Modified Oct 10, 2025 20:52 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns haven’t opened quarterback Deshaun Watson’s practice window yet as he is still recovering from a torn Achilles. But while he recovers, he’s keeping things light and affectionate with his wife, Jilly Anais.

Ad

Jilly posted a few mirror selfies at home wearing a $710 Casablanca dress, paired with sunglasses, on her Instagram on Friday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The outfit, listed on reversible.com, led to Watson dropping a compliment for his wife.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You’re the BADDEST!” he wrote.
“You always make me blush husband,” she replied.
Comment section of @jillyanais&#039; Instagram post
Comment section of @jillyanais' Instagram post

Anais is a model and is represented by agencies like IMG Models and Otto Models. She has also worked with brands including Dance Spirit. She was also a finalist in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2025.

Ad

The two have been together since 2019, after first meeting through Instagram when Deshaun Watson was still with the Houston Texans. Their first date included a yoga session and a five-hour dinner, and things only grew stronger from there.

They got married on July 3, 2025, exactly six years to the day after they met. The private ceremony was shared with close friends and family, followed by a surprise honeymoon to the South of France, planned by Watson himself.

Ad

They had shared the news in an Instagram post that read:

"Mr. & Mrs. Watson 💛🤞🏽 Six years ago on July 3, 2019 our story began. On July 3, 2025 we turned the page to forever!"
Ad

Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly shared some tidbits about her during makeup session

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly Anais shared a glance of her routine and some personal updates while doing her makeup for a night out. She started by saying she’s more of a homebody, but still enjoys going out from time to time.

Ad

She also talked about her hair, saying she got her braids done only a few weeks ago, but they already need to be taken out.

“I just got my braids done two weeks ago, I kid you not, and it's already time to take them out. I mean, my hair just grows a million miles a minute, I wish. But I mean, it grows fast enough to look like this after just two weeks. I usually try to keep my braids in … at least a month.”
Ad

As she put on mascara, she finished up her look, chatting casually and sharing random thoughts the whole way through.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications