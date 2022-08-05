Deshaun Watson feels many people 'turned their back on him' during lengthy lawsuit

Following Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension on Monday, the NFL world made their voices heard. The quarterback's suspension follows a 16 month NFL investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

The NFL have now appealed the decision and are seeking harsher punishment, including the entire 2022 season and a fine.

According to former Pro Bowler Fred Taylor, Watson is currently struggling. Taylor appeared on ESPN's morning show, Get Up, and stated that he had contacted Deshaun Watson via text. Here's what he said:

“He (Watson) has also expressed that people have jumped ship on him so he’s been very isolated… He just wants to get this behind him.”

Taylor expressed the need for veterans in the Cleveland Browns locker room to show support for the signal-caller. He thinks they need to be a source of strength for him:

“But as you mentioned Chan [Channing Crowder] they all have to be big brothers [in the locker room], they all have to show support because even in Deshaun’s and my conversations that we’ve had, so many people he thinks turned their back on him.”

Fred Taylor further stated that Deshaun is remorseful. A similar sentiment was echoed in a statement issued by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Monday. This reads:

"We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on an off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

However, the quarterback has maintained his innocence since the allegations were first made back in March 2021. He has not said or done anything that suggests he feels remorse.

The NFL's appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension will be heard by Peter C. Harvey

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson decided to suspend Watson for six games in the upcoming season. League commissioner Roger Goodell opted to appeal the sentence and is hoping for an indefinite suspension for the quarterback.

Goodell has named former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of the suspension. Harvey will make a ruling on Deshaun Watson's case. Harvey is qualified for this position and has practiced law for more than 30 years.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources. NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources.

He can choose to either uphold Watson's original six-game suspension, or extend it. He can also hand out a fine to the quarterback. It was reported that Watson will sue the NFL in the event of a year-long suspension. As to whether that was a bluff is unclear, but the feeling is that we may be about to find out.

Though the Deshaun Watson storyline is getting closer to it's conclusion, there is still some way to go.

