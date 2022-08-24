Deshaun Watson gets compared to Jeffrey Epstein in bizarre tweet by agent from firm representing Browns QB

Now that the Deshaun Watson suspension has been decided, the Cleveland Browns can plan for the first eleven games of the 2022 season by playing one of two capable backups in Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. However, off the field, NFL fans still have objections to the quarterback being a part of the league at all.

This outrage at Watson’s continued employment with the Browns was mentioned by an agent for the group that represents the quarterback. Andre Odem took to Twitter to defend Watson. He might have done more harm than good. His comparison of the situation to the crimes committed by convicted sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein were bizarre, to say the least.

“I see all of the responses and anger regarding the Deshaun Watson ruling. Fair. I’m curious as to why there was so much silence on the child trafficking case involving [Jeffrey] Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell and others? Where was that anger and outrage? Children matter, too! Where’s the uproar???”

The tweet has since been taken down, but not before it was spread all over the internet. Of course, the public outcry over the crimes committed by Epstein was there, especially after the former financier cut a plea deal that gave him an incredibly light sentence for soliciting prostitution and having sex with an underage girl.

Comparing the two cases is ludicrous. All criminal charges were dropped against Watson when it was determined that there was no evidence to charge him with a crime. Watson's defense argued that no extra money was exchanged for the acts that were performed on the quarterback and that the interactions were consensual.

Watson will return to the NFL only to hear more obscene chants from fanbases around the league

To date, Watson has settled all but one of the twenty-four civil suits and has still claimed he’s innocent of all accusations. At the same time, he has recently apologized for his actions off the field. Watson can look forward to taunting from NFL fans upon his return to football. He’s heard some already from the fans who attended the preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns signing Watson to a massive deal with nearly $45 million guaranteed had a domino effect on the entire league. Lamar Jackson is still waiting for a deal to be done and should expect more than Watson, especially with more wins and a MVP on his resume. Paraphrasing the Peanuts comic strip would be the best way to describe the deal made by the Browns. Of all the Cleveland Browns in the world, they’re the Cleveland Browniest.

