Deshaun Watson gets flirty with fiancée Jilly Anais as she rocks LBD while flashing $2,500,000 engagement ring

Deshaun Watson is clearly smitten. On Tuesday, the NFL star complimented his fiancée, Jilly Anais, on Instagram.

Ad

In the pictures she posted, Jilly is seen sitting in a restaurant. She wore an LBD (little black dress), a watch, bracelet, rings, and her engagement ring, which is worth up to $2.5 million, per TMZ. She held a drink in one hand and had a plate of sushi on the table.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watson then left the following comment under the post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“BADDEST WALKING! ❤️👍🏽,”

Jilly quickly replied,

“All yours 💍.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @jillyanais)

The post comes after the two got engaged on March 16.

Ad

Jilly’s ring, named “The Glory Treasure,” is a 20-carat diamond designed by famous jeweler Vikar Ahmed. It took over seven months to make.

Jilly, who is a singer, actress, influencer, and cookbook author, annouced the news on IG and wrote,

“Mrs. Watson Loading...”

Ad

The couple has been together since 2019 and has supported each other through life’s ups and downs.

Deshaun Watson’s engagement to Jilly Anais has brought happy moment during tough time in QB's NFL career

Deshaun Watson's engagement to Jilly Anais is a bright spot in an otherwise difficult period in the quarterback's professional career.

Ad

Since joining the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson has faced several problems, including serious injuries like a twice-torn Achilles and uneven performances on the field.

Even though Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the Browns are now unsure about his future with the team. They have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are looking at other options at quarterback.

Amid all the chaos, Deshaun recently posted videos and pictures of himself working out in Cleveland Browns gear. In the posts, he is seen recovering from his Achilles injury at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio. He’s wearing a Browns shirt and cap.

Ad

Watson also included a quote from Rod Wave’s song Shock Da World, writing,

“Maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @deshaunwatson)

While Watson continues his challenging rehab, he will have his upcoming wedding to Jilly Anais look forward to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.