Deshaun Watson gets flirty with fiancée Jilly Anais as she rocks LBD while flashing $2,500,000 engagement ring

Deshaun Watson is clearly smitten. On Tuesday, the NFL star complimented his fiancée, Jilly Anais, on Instagram.
In the pictures she posted, Jilly is seen sitting in a restaurant. She wore an LBD (little black dress), a watch, bracelet, rings, and her engagement ring, which is worth up to $2.5 million, per TMZ. She held a drink in one hand and had a plate of sushi on the table.
Watson then left the following comment under the post:
“BADDEST WALKING! ❤️👍🏽,”
Jilly quickly replied,
“All yours 💍.”
The post comes after the two got engaged on March 16.
Jilly’s ring, named “The Glory Treasure,” is a 20-carat diamond designed by famous jeweler Vikar Ahmed. It took over seven months to make.
Jilly, who is a singer, actress, influencer, and cookbook author, annouced the news on IG and wrote,
“Mrs. Watson Loading...”
The couple has been together since 2019 and has supported each other through life’s ups and downs.
Deshaun Watson’s engagement to Jilly Anais has brought happy moment during tough time in QB's NFL career
Deshaun Watson's engagement to Jilly Anais is a bright spot in an otherwise difficult period in the quarterback's professional career.
Since joining the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson has faced several problems, including serious injuries like a twice-torn Achilles and uneven performances on the field.
Even though Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the Browns are now unsure about his future with the team. They have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are looking at other options at quarterback.
Amid all the chaos, Deshaun recently posted videos and pictures of himself working out in Cleveland Browns gear. In the posts, he is seen recovering from his Achilles injury at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio. He’s wearing a Browns shirt and cap.
Watson also included a quote from Rod Wave’s song Shock Da World, writing,
“Maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me.”
While Watson continues his challenging rehab, he will have his upcoming wedding to Jilly Anais look forward to.
