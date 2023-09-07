This is Deshaun Watson's second season with the Cleveland Browns but one may as well consider this the first. While the quarterback was in Ohio, he was suspended by the NFL following credible sexual misconduct allegations, and did not play the majority of the season.

This season, Deshaun Watson says he is ready to lead the team and aspire for the highest aims. He said,

"I feel like I’ve improved. I’ve evolved to a new level. And I’m ready to be able to show that."

Their season opener should give them a better chance where they stand. The Cincinnati Bengals have become one of the most successful teams in the last couple of years and judging oneself against that will be a good marker.

But before the Bengals defense could test Deshaun Watson, he was rushed off the field by NFL fans who took issue to his latest pronouncements. Here are some of the best reponses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Deshaun Watson's allegations follow him around with the Cleveland Browns

The change Deshaun Watson was referring to is presumably how he has improved as a player. As can be seen from most people who commented above, however, that is not where their minds went first.

A section of the NFL fanbase is deeply disgusted with the fact that there were credible allegations against him, which he then had to settle. Internal investigations also revealed misconduct enough for a lengthy suspension. It was further exacerbated by the fact that he got a fully guaranteed deal because of his threat from the allegations. It is, in effect, a stronger deal than the likes of what Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have signed.

The Cleveland Browns have genuine aspirations of making the playoffs this year. To do so, they will need to see their quarterback play at a high level. As Watson himself said, that level has to be above what he was playing at Houston.

However, there is this additional component of blocking out the crowd that he will have to inevitably face. If he lets them get under his skin, a slight moment of misjudgment can sink a game.

So, the evolution of Deshaun Watson cannot be from the quarterback in Houston to the quarterback in Cleveland. Replace the word quarterback in the previous sentence with people and that is closer to what the player needs to do. Whether he is capable of doing so or not will be found out pretty soon as the 2023 NFL season begins.