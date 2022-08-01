Deshaun Watson suspension: How much money will Browns QB lose for six-game ban?

Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension today for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This follows after a 16 month NFL investigation into a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

The six-game suspension was handed down by Sue L. Robinson. Robinson is a retired federal judge who was appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. She was appointed as part of the protocol established in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.

This marks the NFL's first personal conduct case to be settled by a disciplinary committee rather than the NFL commissioner.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball JUST IN: Deshaun Watson handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.



Browns QB was not fined, but is set to lose $333,333 in salary🤯 JUST IN: Deshaun Watson handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.Browns QB was not fined, but is set to lose $333,333 in salary🤯

Watson was handed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract by the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The quarterback now stands to lose $345,000 on the back of the suspension. However, Watson will still earn $45.65 million this year.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



keeps all $45M



$46M salary for 2022?



keeps $45.65M



remaining fully guaranteed $184M?



keeps all $184M



6 game suspension?



equal to DeAndre Hopkins for "trace" amount of a PED in 1 test



games missed?



NFL gave CLE the #1 easiest schedule weeks 1-6 Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source. Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source. nearly $45M signing bonus?keeps all $45M$46M salary for 2022?keeps $45.65Mremaining fully guaranteed $184M?keeps all $184M6 game suspension?equal to DeAndre Hopkins for "trace" amount of a PED in 1 testgames missed?NFL gave CLE the #1 easiest schedule weeks 1-6 twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… nearly $45M signing bonus?keeps all $45M$46M salary for 2022?keeps $45.65Mremaining fully guaranteed $184M?keeps all $184M6 game suspension?equal to DeAndre Hopkins for "trace" amount of a PED in 1 testgames missed?NFL gave CLE the #1 easiest schedule weeks 1-6 twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

What the suspension means for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the wider NFL world

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Deshaun Watson is still expected to suit up in practice today. Players with suspensions lasting less than a year are normally allowed to participate in activities during the preseason.

Comparisons have been made with other suspensions handed down to NFL players. But it's important to note that Watson's suspension was handed down by a judge, not the NFL. The league will now have three days to file an appeal. However, on Sunday, Watson and the NFLPA stated that they would not appeal the decision.

As part of the suspension, Watson is required to get all his massage therapy from club therapists.

Watson will have missed 22 months of action by the time he suits up for the Browns in Week 7. As part of the NFL schedule, Watson will then be eligible to return for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 23.

The Browns will no doubt be delighted with the decision, as there were rumors of a much longer suspension for Watson. This means they are well in the hunt for the playoffs in 2022 and could still win the AFC North.

The six-game suspension follows a 16-month NFL investigation. This focused on the allegations that Deshaun Watson engaged in lewd behavior towards the woman he hired for massage therapy. Watson is alleged to have performed these acts during a two-year period between 2019 and 2021, while he was with the Houston Texans.

Watson denied the claims and a grand jury in Texas stopped short of indicting Watson criminally. Watson and his legal team recently reached settlements with 20 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII This is a safe place, share your thoughts on Deshaun Watson’s 6 game suspension. I will start. I thought it would be much more. This is a safe place, share your thoughts on Deshaun Watson’s 6 game suspension. I will start. I thought it would be much more.

Interestingly, the Browns structured Watson's contract so that he will now lose only a portion of his $1 million base salary.

Spotrac @spotrac



1. Matthew Stafford, $61.5M

2. Josh Allen, $46.9M

3. Deshaun Watson, $45.6M

4. Aaron Rodgers, $42M

5. Kirk Cousins, $40M



bit.ly/3ONxoX1 2022 #NFL Cash to be Earned1. Matthew Stafford, $61.5M2. Josh Allen, $46.9M3. Deshaun Watson, $45.6M4. Aaron Rodgers, $42M5. Kirk Cousins, $40M 2022 #NFL Cash to be Earned1. Matthew Stafford, $61.5M2. Josh Allen, $46.9M3. Deshaun Watson, $45.6M4. Aaron Rodgers, $42M5. Kirk Cousins, $40Mbit.ly/3ONxoX1

The six-game suspension has been greeted with surprise, since most people expected a much longer ban. Especially considering the number of allegations. The decision will prove extremely controversial and it will be interesting to see if this is truly the end of the Deshaun Watson saga.

