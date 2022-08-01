Deshaun Watson suspension: How much money will Browns QB lose for six-game ban?

Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension today for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This follows after a 16 month NFL investigation into a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.
The six-game suspension was handed down by Sue L. Robinson. Robinson is a retired federal judge who was appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA to oversee the case. She was appointed as part of the protocol established in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.
This marks the NFL's first personal conduct case to be settled by a disciplinary committee rather than the NFL commissioner.
Watson was handed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract by the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The quarterback now stands to lose $345,000 on the back of the suspension. However, Watson will still earn $45.65 million this year.
What the suspension means for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns and the wider NFL world
Deshaun Watson is still expected to suit up in practice today. Players with suspensions lasting less than a year are normally allowed to participate in activities during the preseason.
Comparisons have been made with other suspensions handed down to NFL players. But it's important to note that Watson's suspension was handed down by a judge, not the NFL. The league will now have three days to file an appeal. However, on Sunday, Watson and the NFLPA stated that they would not appeal the decision.
As part of the suspension, Watson is required to get all his massage therapy from club therapists.
Watson will have missed 22 months of action by the time he suits up for the Browns in Week 7. As part of the NFL schedule, Watson will then be eligible to return for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 23.
The Browns will no doubt be delighted with the decision, as there were rumors of a much longer suspension for Watson. This means they are well in the hunt for the playoffs in 2022 and could still win the AFC North.
The six-game suspension follows a 16-month NFL investigation. This focused on the allegations that Deshaun Watson engaged in lewd behavior towards the woman he hired for massage therapy. Watson is alleged to have performed these acts during a two-year period between 2019 and 2021, while he was with the Houston Texans.
Watson denied the claims and a grand jury in Texas stopped short of indicting Watson criminally. Watson and his legal team recently reached settlements with 20 of the 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against him.
Interestingly, the Browns structured Watson's contract so that he will now lose only a portion of his $1 million base salary.
The six-game suspension has been greeted with surprise, since most people expected a much longer ban. Especially considering the number of allegations. The decision will prove extremely controversial and it will be interesting to see if this is truly the end of the Deshaun Watson saga.