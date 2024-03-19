Deshaun Watson injury update: Browns get massive boost after bolstering QB room in free agency

The Cleveland Browns haven’t reaped favorable returns from their financial investment with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Since signing a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract, the Pro Bowl quarterback suited up for only 12 games in two seasons.

However, as Watson steps into Year 3 with Cleveland, there is some positive news regarding his return from injury. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer quoted a Pro Football Talk tweet about Watson potentially throwing as soon as Tuesday.

Cabot commented:

“Meaning as soon as today for #Browns Deshaun Watson starting to throw. (Watson’s private quarterbacks coach) Quincy Avery and David Njoku arrived in L.A. last night for the big event.”

Watson suffered a displaced fracture in his right shoulder during their 2023 Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Days later, the team announced he would undergo season-ending surgery performed by renowned surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The quarterback continues his rehabilitation in Los Angeles under ElAttrache’s guidance.

In addition to Avery and Njoku, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have visited Watson in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the injury is disappointing because Watson led the Browns to a 5-1 record by completing 61.4 percent of his throws for 1,115 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

Without Watson, Joe Flacco led the Browns to an inspired run that ended with a Wild Card Round defeat to the Houston Texans.

But while throwing to Njoku under Avery’s guidance is a sign of progress, the Browns would like to treat his recovery cautiously. That’s why they signed Jameis Winston (one year, $4 million) and Tyler Huntley (one year, $1.08 million) to beef up their quarterback rotation.

Will Deshaun Watson participate in the Browns’ offseason activities?

As Cabot wrote in her March 19 article on Cleveland.com:

“While Watson will likely be limited in organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp in June, he’s expected to be ready for training camp in July, even if he ramps up to the season. The Browns hope to be awarded the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason opener again, this time on Aug. 1, which would enable them to start training camp on July 20.”

Deshaun Watson will count for $63.9 million against the Browns’ $255.4 million salary cap for 2024. That amount includes a $46 million pro-rate base salary. Meanwhile, his cap hit includes $8.9 million from his $44.9 million signing bonus and $8.9 million due to contract restructuring.