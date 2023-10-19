Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Fantasy Football Week 7

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been out with a shoulder injury.

Watson has missed the last two games with the injury but practiced on Thursday, throwing the ball. So, with Watson finally throwing the football, what's his status for Week 7?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deshaun Watson injury update

Deshaun Watson injury update

Deshaun Watson is dealing with a rotator cuff injury that has some mystery around it.

Reports have indicated that Watson has been cleared to play by team doctors, but he feels he isn't. After missing practice on Wednesday, Watson said that there's a chance that he could play this week.

"I think so, it just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and rehab that we're doing day to day. So it's up in the air for sure... This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff, so I'm just trying to get as comfortable as I possibly can to go out there and perform at the level I know I can.

"If I can't, then we've just got to continue to take it day to day. I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that (are) gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. So that's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field."

After not practicing on Wednesday, Deshaun Watson was able to throw the football and practice on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff strain, but it does have some mystery around it.

“It’s a strain,” Watson said of his injury. “It’s a microtear, so it’s small. It’s basically like getting a cut on the hand, a couple of slashes on the hand of that muscle. And that’s what a microtear strain for the rotator cuff is.”

According to Watson, doctors haven't told him that throwing with microtears could result in further injury, which could allow him to return to the field sooner.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

Although Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Thursday, his status for the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts is very much up in the air.

Watson said that he will put the team first, so if he thinks that PJ Walker gives them the best chance to win, he will remain out and allow his injury to heal.

If Watson doesn't play on Sunday, it seems like he could do so in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Browns haven't ruled Watson out for Week 7, and it could be a game-time decision.

This season, Watson has played just three games, going 65-for-102 yards for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.