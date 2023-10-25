Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Fantasy Football Week 8

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had to leave the Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts due to his shoulder injury.

After not being able to return to the game, Watson's status for the Browns' Week 8 game on the road against the Seattle Seahawks is very much up in the air.

Deshaun Watson injury update

Deshaun Watson made his return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Colts. The Browns starting quarterback missed three games due to a rotator cuff injury that had a lot of question marks about it.

In his return to the field in Week 7, Watson went just one-for-five for five yards and an interception before suffering the injury.

As of right now, there is no word on the exact injury. But Browns head coach Kyle Stefanski made it clear that Watson will be starting if he features in the game.

"He's our starter moving forward. He's our starter in Seattle. It's always going to be my decision to protect our players."

Currently, Stefanski says Watson is day-to-day as the team waits for the results from the MRI on his shoulder.

Latest update: Watson is set to miss Week 8's game against the Seattle Seahawks and PJ Walker will be the starter.

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson was hit after throwing a pass with just over three minutes to gin the first quarter against the Colts.

After landing awkwardly on the ground, Watson stayed down for several minutes. The quarterback needed assistance leaving the field and went into the medical tent.

Watson ended up clearing concussion protocol but wasn't able to return to the field due to the shoulder injury.

When will Deshaun Watson return?

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns have not ruled out Deshaun Watson for their Week 8 game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Monday, Stefanski spoke to the media and said he felt it was too risky for Watson to go back into the game. It means the quarterback could have played if needed.

“I thought that was a big hit. I saw it up on the big screen when they showed the replay of it. So I just felt like the right thing for the team was to protect him... I’m always going to be protective of our players, especially at the quarterback position. Just felt like the right thing in that moment was to hold him out of that game.”

If Watson can't play on Sunday, P.J. Walker will be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback once again. But, the hope for Stefanski is that Watson will be starting on Sunday.

This season, Watson is 66-for-107 for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games.

Latest update on Deshaun Watson injury:

Speaking to the media, Watson revealed that there is no confirmed timeline for his injured shoulder:

"Right now, we're not in a space where I should be out there. I'm trying to get to a percentage where I can go out there and be very, very beneficial for the team".

The Brows QB is already ruled out against the Seahawks game on Sunday.

