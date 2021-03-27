Deshaun Watson lawsuits: What are the latest developments?

Deshaun Watson's troubles aren't going away as numerous allegations against him mount.

Sixteen women have accused the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct, with a barrage of civil lawsuits throwing into chaos not only Watson's football career but his personal reputation and life, as well.

The latest known development came earlier this week, when three women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, according to USA Today. The women claim Watson exposed himself and touched them during massage sessions.

A 14th woman has filed a civil suit against Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct.



She says she believes Watson is a “serial predator.”https://t.co/LNN6IyZaib pic.twitter.com/YbHuDKAq85 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 23, 2021

Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement that he believes the allegations against Watson are false.

"In January of this year, a woman attempted to blackmail Deshaun Watson by demanding $30,000 in exchange for her 'indefinite silence' about what she stated was a consensual encounter," Hardin said, according to USA Today. "This calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well."

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said his law firm has "strong evidence" showing that one of the lawsuits alleging sexual assault against the Texans quarterback is false and that it "calls into question the legitimacy of the other cases." https://t.co/7bsEf7eUUb — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 23, 2021

Houston attorney, NFL trades affecting Deshaun Watson

Tony Buzbee is the attorney filing charges against Deshaun Watson

Advertisement

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee is heading the charge against Deshaun Watson; he is suing Watson on behalf of his accusers. Buzbee helped thrust the lawsuits into the public spotlight using social media, initially posting on March 17 that "it takes a lot of guts to stand up to the powerful, when you are perceived powerless" and that he has received death threats since the first case was filed.

Two days after Buzbee's post, the Houston Police Department took to social media as well, concerning Deshaun Watson's situation.

"At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction," the department tweeted on March 19.

At this time, HPD is unaware of any contact between HPD and Houston attorney Tony Buzbee regarding the allegations contained in his recently filed lawsuits and no incident reports regarding these allegations have been filed in our jurisdiction. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2021

From a football standpoint, recent transactions have affected where Deshaun Watson may land should he be able to continue playing in the NFL.

Advertisement

Watson, who recently requested a trade from the Texans, preferred to join the Miami Dolphins, Yahoo Sports reported. But the Dolphins on Friday traded away their No. 3 overall pick, which could have been used in a deal for Watson, according to Yahoo Sports.

The #Dolphins and #49ers made a draft trade: SF gets No. 3, while Miami gets no. 12, a 3 and future 1s, source confirms as @AdamSchefter said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

That reduces Deshaun Watson's chances of ending up in Miami. Once a coveted trade prospect, it's unclear what the future of his NFL career is.

But with legal trouble swirling around him, what happens away from football may have a much bigger impact on Deshaun Watson's life and career than anything related to football right now.