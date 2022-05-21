Deshaun Watson’s lawyer provides timeline for when NFL officials will decide on Browns quarterback's likely suspension

Deshaun Watson has been embroiled in controversy ever since the end of the 2020 NFL season. After putting up a stellar campaign with the Texans, the quarterback openly stated his desire for a trade.

But all that came to a screaching halt once reports of alleged sexual misconduct were levied against him. As many 22 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

While two Texas grand juries have since declined to indict the quarterback considering the evidence presented, the league is yet to make a decision on his future. The Browns traded for the player in the offseason, but many believe that a lengthy suspension could well be in the cards.

As per a report by Cleveland.com, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, recently hinted that the league will possibly make a decision on Watson’s suspension by June or July:

"We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever."

He further reiterated that NFL officials are looking to clear the air on a possible suspension as soon as possible:

“The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

Deshaun Watson's lawyer not too optimistic about upcoming tell-all interview featuring accusers

The NFL recently met with Watson to conduct their research into allegations involving the Browns quarterback. With him now jetting off to the Bahamas to practice with his new team's offense, one would think that the the quarterback would get some repsite from the flurry of accusations headed his way.

But that is simply not the case. On Tuesday, HBO is set to air an interview featuring several of the quarterback's accusers. And that development is definitely causing Hardin to lose some sleep:

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but I’m not optimistic. I believe they’ll air the accusations of the women without attempting to look behind it to see what kind of merit do they have.”

Whether or not the NFL decides to suspend Watson under its violation of personal conduct policy remains to be seen. But regardless of the outcome, the media trial and all that has followed will definitely leave a lasting impact on the quarterback's career.

Edited by Windy Goodloe