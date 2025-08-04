Deshaun Watson leaves 3-word message for wife Jilly for their 1 month anniversary recap post (Pics)

Deshaun Watson married Jilly Anais in July, just weeks before he headed back to join the Cleveland Browns. She celebrated their one month wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram.Anais shared photos from their wedding day on July 3 in Miami.&quot;1 month married,&quot; Anais wrote on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photos, the couple was at the alter exchanging vows, surrounded by white and yellow flowers. In another snap, they enjoyed their slice of wedding cake.Jilly Anais shared photos from their wedding day in Miami, Florida (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)Watson commented on his wife's post, as the Browns quarterback expressed his love for her.&quot;I love you!&quot; Watson wrote.Watson commented on wife Jilly's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)Anais and Watson started dating in 2019 and got engaged last March.Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly celebrated honeymoon in French RivieraDeshaun Watson and Jilly Anais got married in Miami, and jetted off to their honeymoon after. The couple celebrated their marriage with a romantic trip to the French Riviera.Anais shared a &quot;glimpse&quot; of their honeymoon on Instagram. In the video, the couple spent time on a yacht, enjoyed various cuisine and had plenty of fun under the sun.&quot;A tiny glimpse of our honeymoon 💛🤞🏽 #southoffrance #frenchriviera,&quot; Anais wrote on July 23. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple enjoyed the sights and sounds and saw dolphins swimming. Anais also made pasta for a special dinner on board.After returning from their European honeymoon, Deshaun Watson headed to Cleveland Browns training camp. The quarterback is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last season. He reinjured it during the rehabilitation process which set his return date back.When he'll return to the field is up in the air, but the Browns are hopeful that he'll be ready by October or November.