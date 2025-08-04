  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson leaves 3-word message for wife Jilly for their 1 month anniversary recap post (Pics)

Deshaun Watson leaves 3-word message for wife Jilly for their 1 month anniversary recap post (Pics)

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:05 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais tied the knot one month ago (image credit: getty)

Deshaun Watson married Jilly Anais in July, just weeks before he headed back to join the Cleveland Browns. She celebrated their one month wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Ad

Anais shared photos from their wedding day on July 3 in Miami.

"1 month married," Anais wrote on Sunday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the photos, the couple was at the alter exchanging vows, surrounded by white and yellow flowers. In another snap, they enjoyed their slice of wedding cake.

Jilly Anais shared photos from their wedding day in Miami, Florida (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)
Jilly Anais shared photos from their wedding day in Miami, Florida (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)

Watson commented on his wife's post, as the Browns quarterback expressed his love for her.

Ad
"I love you!" Watson wrote.
Watson commented on wife Jilly&#039;s Instagram post (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)
Watson commented on wife Jilly's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)

Anais and Watson started dating in 2019 and got engaged last March.

Ad

Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly celebrated honeymoon in French Riviera

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais got married in Miami, and jetted off to their honeymoon after. The couple celebrated their marriage with a romantic trip to the French Riviera.

Anais shared a "glimpse" of their honeymoon on Instagram. In the video, the couple spent time on a yacht, enjoyed various cuisine and had plenty of fun under the sun.

Ad
"A tiny glimpse of our honeymoon 💛🤞🏽 #southoffrance #frenchriviera," Anais wrote on July 23.
Ad

The couple enjoyed the sights and sounds and saw dolphins swimming. Anais also made pasta for a special dinner on board.

After returning from their European honeymoon, Deshaun Watson headed to Cleveland Browns training camp. The quarterback is still recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last season. He reinjured it during the rehabilitation process which set his return date back.

When he'll return to the field is up in the air, but the Browns are hopeful that he'll be ready by October or November.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications