NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson getting one-year suspension is a "slam dunk" 

Nearly a fortnight ago, Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension by the NFL's disciplinary officer Judge Sue Robinson. The punishment was in light of his sexual misconduct.

According to reports, a full-year suspension for the quarterback is now a "slam dunk."

We're currently waiting to hear the decision by former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey. A source tells PFN that a full-year suspension for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is a "slam dunk."

Watson, who asserts his innocence, has already settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits filed by massueses in Houston, Texas. These massueses had alleged that the quarterback made inappropriate advances during therapy sessions.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell chose to appeal the original suspension and is reportedly looking for an indefinite suspension for the quarterback. He appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to oversee the league's appeal of the suspension.

The outcome of the new ruling is set to be final. Though, it was also reported that Watson will sue the NFL if he's handed a year-long suspension.

Deshaun Watson has abysmal debut as a Cleveland Brown

Still awaiting a final outcome regarding his suspension for the 2022 season, the quarterback stepped onto the gridiron as a Brown for the first time on Friday. It was in the team's opening preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watson struggled to get into the rhythm of the game. He was evidently rusty as he has been away from the field for nearly 16 months. Out of the five pass attempts that he made, only one was successful. It was a measly seven-yard checkdown to tight end David Njoku. He was also subject to jeers and unpleasant chants from Jags fans.

Deshaun Watson was booed A LOT last night. https://t.co/uTUIHwey8d

While there is no set date for the outcome yet, attorney Peter C. Harvey is expected to work in an "expedited" manner to provide clarity to the team's management.

One thing though, is certain, there won't be any financial ramifications for Watson even if he misses the entire season. His massive contract is fully guaranteed, which means even being absent from the entire season won't affect his monetary gains.

However, the allegations and the suspension arising out of it has already affected the quarterback's moral standing. He was given a hostile reception when he stepped onto the field for his new team on Friday.

Even if Watson evades a longer suspension, it's unlikely that he can avoid the moral opprobrium that he faces.

