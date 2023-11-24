Deshaun Watson makes Thanksgiving appearance with girlfriend Jilly Anais while sporting arm sling post season-ending injury

The Cleveland Browns' promising Super Bowl odds suffered a near-fatal blow after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season with a shoulder injury. The quarterback helped his team engineer a surprise 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens despite trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter in his final appearance of the season in Week 10.

Despite suffering the season-ending injury in the second quarter, Watson stayed in the game and finished with 213 passing yards, one touchdown pass, and 37 rushing yards.

While the season-ending injury undoubtedly dampened Watson's morale, the Browns quarterback looked in good spirits while celebrating Thanksgiving Day with his girlfriend Jilly Anais, and her family. She posted a photo on Instagram which featured Watson in a sling.

Deshaun Watson also danced with Anais and her family in an Instagram reel that she posted.

Deshaun Watson's injury forces Browns to turn to Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco vs. Browns in 2022

With Deshaun Watson out for the year, the Browns were in the hunt for a new quarterback. They decided not to trade for a potential starting caliber player and instead signed free-agent and former Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. The veteran signal-caller led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win in 2013.

Flacco last played in the NFL during the 2022 season. He featured in five games and completed 110 of 191 pass attempts for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, with three interceptions. His 36.1 QBR was the lowest of his career.

Flacco is currently third on the Browns' depth chart behind new starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who made his first NFL start in his team's 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and P.J. Walker. The team's head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has made it clear that Flacco will play a mentorship role, but the 38-year-old quarterback believes he can step in and play if needed. Before his first practice with the Browns, Flacco told reporters:

"I definitely believe I can still play."

Flacco's deal with the Browns runs until the end of the 2023 NFL season.