"Let's run it" - Deshaun Watson openly trying to recruit DeSean Jackson to Browns on social media

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a recruitment drive for his new team. After his big-money move to the AFC team, the 26-year-old is getting his feet beneath him.

The reason he seems to be in a recruitment drive for the Browns is because he is trying to lure free agent DeSean Jackson to the team. In an Instagram story, Jackson posted a photoshopped picture of himself in a Browns uniform and said:

"Not gonna lie, that look kinda icey @deshaunwatson wassup."

The Browns quarterback responded by saying:

"Nah Forreal! Let's run it!"

This brief conversation suggests that Jackson is open to the idea of joining the Browns to play alongside Watson. Having played with the Raiders and Rams last year, Jackson is on the lookout for a new team.

The 35-year-old still has the pace to hit a home run on any given play. If signed, he would give the Browns a deep threat to compliment Amari Cooper and the other weapons that the 26-year-old has at his disposal.

Could DeSean Jackson work with Deshaun Watson in Cleveland?

DeSean Jackson

Should Jackson link up with the Browns, it would be a win for both parties. Given his age, the receiver would not command a high salary and Jackson would find himself on a team that many has contending for the Super Bowl.

The team already has some nice weapons on offense in Cooper, Jakeem Grant, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku. Adding a deep threat like Jackson would help create space and opportunities for others when the 35-year-old is on the field.

It is perhaps the one thing missing from the Browns' offense. All the skill position players are great talents, but none can take the top off a coverage like Jackson. With a quarterback like Watson, the Browns could utilize the speed of the free agent and put up some serious points.

If any more were to happen, it is likely that it won't happen until after the Draft as the organization takes stock of its haul and evaluates its other needs. But adding Jackson does give the offense a different look to it.

While he would not be on the field for every snap, like the odd couple here and there. But when on the field, opposing defenses will have to be wary of the threat he possesses. With Watson, the Browns have a quarterback who can find him more often than not.

