Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. The team, which is already without running back Nick Chubb, has managed to keep it together without him, even pulling off an upset against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Watson returned to practice on Thursday for the first time in weeks, but told reporters that he can't put a timeline on his return and would not take the field if he was not in a position to help his team.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback said he was concerned with his ability to play at a high level and that if he can't play consistently and be reliable for his team, then he would not rush his rehabilitation.

"This is my first time doing my rotator cuff, so I'm just trying to get as comfortable as I possibly can to go out there and perform at the level I know I can.

"You know, I can deal with certain pain, but if I can't control the football, I can't throw the football with no velocity. If I can't throw the football more than a certain amount of yards, then like I said before, I don't want to handicap the team because I can't get the ball downfield."

Will QB Deshaun Watson play in Week 7 vs. Colts?

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to return to practice on Thursday. He has been dealing with a small tear in his rotator cuff for the past few weeks.

The question remains on whether Watson will start for the Browns in this week's showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

As of right now, the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air. He is listed as 'questionable' and is expected to play only if he feels he is capable of helping the team.