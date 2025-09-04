  • home icon
  Deshaun Watson reacts as wife Jilly Anais shares pictures with her $240,850 Range Rover

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:48 GMT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game - Source: Getty
Deshaun Watson's wide Jilly Anais showed off her Range Rover (image credit: getty)

Deshaun Watson may not take the field for the Cleveland Browns soon, but he had a big offseason. Wason married his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, in a lavish wedding in Miami in July.

The quarterback has since been enjoying married life and continues to rehabilitate his Achilles. Anais shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, including her 2025 Range Rover, which according to the company's site is worth $240,850.

"Running errands.." Anais wrote.
Anais' post has over 19,000 likes since it was uploaded. One of the comments was from Watson, who added multiple emojis to show his love and admiration for his wife.

Deshaun Watson commented on wife Jilly Anais&#039; Instagram post (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)
Anais wore a black cropped halter top that had a bow in the back. She paired it with black leggings, black sandals and a black baseball cap.

Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly Anais spent honeymoon on the French Riviera

Deshaun Watson and his wife, Jilly Anais, exchanged vows in a ceremony in Miami in July, surrounded by their friends and family. They jetted off to the South of France where they had some rest and relaxation on their honeymoon.

Anais shared a few clips from their honeymoon on Instagram. The couple enjoyed time on a private yacht and took lessons on how to make pasta. The Cleveland Browns quarterback also took time to continue his rehab and worked out during their trip.

"A tiny glimpse of our honeymoon 💛🤞🏽 #southoffrance #frenchriviera," Anais wrote on July 23.

Watson and Anais first met in 2019 when they were both in Los Angeles for different events at the same venue. After Anais caught his attention, the quarterback messaged her on social media and they began dating. The couple announced their engagement in March, sharing photos from the beach proposal.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

