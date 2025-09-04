Deshaun Watson reacts as wife Jilly Anais shares pictures with her $240,850 Range Rover

Deshaun Watson may not take the field for the Cleveland Browns soon, but he had a big offseason. Wason married his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, in a lavish wedding in Miami in July.The quarterback has since been enjoying married life and continues to rehabilitate his Achilles. Anais shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, including her 2025 Range Rover, which according to the company's site is worth $240,850.&quot;Running errands..&quot; Anais wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnais' post has over 19,000 likes since it was uploaded. One of the comments was from Watson, who added multiple emojis to show his love and admiration for his wife.Deshaun Watson commented on wife Jilly Anais' Instagram post (image credit: instagram/jillyanais)Anais wore a black cropped halter top that had a bow in the back. She paired it with black leggings, black sandals and a black baseball cap.Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly Anais spent honeymoon on the French RivieraDeshaun Watson and his wife, Jilly Anais, exchanged vows in a ceremony in Miami in July, surrounded by their friends and family. They jetted off to the South of France where they had some rest and relaxation on their honeymoon.Anais shared a few clips from their honeymoon on Instagram. The couple enjoyed time on a private yacht and took lessons on how to make pasta. The Cleveland Browns quarterback also took time to continue his rehab and worked out during their trip.&quot;A tiny glimpse of our honeymoon 💛🤞🏽 #southoffrance #frenchriviera,&quot; Anais wrote on July 23. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatson and Anais first met in 2019 when they were both in Los Angeles for different events at the same venue. After Anais caught his attention, the quarterback messaged her on social media and they began dating. The couple announced their engagement in March, sharing photos from the beach proposal.