"He does not try to control the uncontrollable" - Deshaun Watson remains unfazed throughout criminal proceedings

Deshaun Watson is amongst the most unpopular figures in the sports world at the moment. But that's not something that is keeping the Cleveland Browns quarterback up at night.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson evidence calls for a full season suspension Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson evidence calls for a full season suspension#PMSLive https://t.co/hBDbNwwQVy

Under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, Watson was as cool as a cucumber. This is what Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot relayed:

"He just doesn't operate that way. He does not try to control the uncontrollable. He really does focus on the task at hand. So I think from that standpoint, he's, you know, a real great steward of the ship here because, you know, he is keeping these guys focused and they're doing a good job of, at least right now, saying all the right things, working really hard in camp.

"It's a good football team. They're getting better. You can see out there this is going to be a dominant defense. They've got a great running game. Of course, they have some issues there now, too, with Kareem Hunt asking to be traded. But Kevin is unflappable, and I think he has guided this football team through this issue just the same way he did Jacoby when he first showed up on the doorstep."

Deshaun Watson has been taking first-team reps with the Browns

Deshaun Watson, despite being handed a six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy, has been Cleveland's QB1 during training camp all summer. Jacoby Brissett has been the primary backup, getting the next highest number of snaps, though mainly with the second team.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has doubled down on his plans for Watson to serve as the starter until an official ruling comes along regarding the exact number of games he'll be suspended for. Stefanski had this to say:

"I am confident in our plan. Obviously, we will adjust based on information. I am comfortable in what Jacoby has done to date with his reps. He has gotten a lot of them. He has gotten some with the ones and some with the twos, and we will stick to our plan absent any new information."

The Browns will take on the Jaguars in their preseason opener on Friday evening. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to make any indication that he plans on witholding Watson from starting under center. Time will tell to see if the NFL will intervene, since Watson won't be suspended for the preseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers