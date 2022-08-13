"He's only sorry he got caught" - Deshaun Watson's apology met with heavy criticism from NFL fans

Deshaun Watson has been the focal point of the NFL offseason. He was handed a six-game suspension for breaching the league's personal conduct policy. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage appointments by 24 women.

After maintaining hs innocence for nearly two years, Watson recently apologized for his actions. But this doesn’t seem genuine in the eyes of many fans. The NFL world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the quarterback’s apology.

The majority of fans are doubtful of his sincerity. Here are the top comments:

Suspend him for a year and move on. @AKinkhabwala For someone who claims he didn't do anything, why is he apologizing?Suspend him for a year and move on. @Jake_Trotter @AKinkhabwala For someone who claims he didn't do anything, why is he apologizing? Suspend him for a year and move on.

Mike Herndon @MikeMiracles Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala : “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: https://t.co/7dDJYVZAav It’s a lot less convincing when it’s your 8th attempt at an apology twitter.com/jake_trotter/s… It’s a lot less convincing when it’s your 8th attempt at an apology twitter.com/jake_trotter/s…

Kalyn Kahler @kalynkahler Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala : “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: https://t.co/7dDJYVZAav this is way too vague to be an apology. Impacted? What is the situation? What were your decisions? twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/s… this is way too vague to be an apology. Impacted? What is the situation? What were your decisions? twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/s…

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala : “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: https://t.co/7dDJYVZAav I was told by people that he didn’t do sh*t 🤔🤔🤔 twitter.com/jake_trotter/s… I was told by people that he didn’t do sh*t 🤔🤔🤔 twitter.com/jake_trotter/s…

bex @finnsrvy Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala : “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: For the first time, Deshaun Watson apologizes to the women who have accused him of inappropriate sexual misconduct. On the #Browns pregame show, he tells @AKinkhabwala: “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted…” Transcript of interview: https://t.co/7dDJYVZAav this piece of shit twitter.com/jake_trotter/s… this piece of shit twitter.com/jake_trotter/s…

Watson openly apologized for the first time during an interview before their preseason fixture against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's what he said:

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation."

He went on to say that the decisions he made placed him in this position and wants to move forward and learn:

"The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

The quarterback was acquired by Cleveland via a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason. He spoke about personal growth and how he'd utilize the time away from the team:

"But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I'm growing as a person, as an individual, for my decision-making on and off the field. I want to make sure that I'm just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond."

How long will the Cleveland Browns be without Deshaun Watson?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

As the league appealed the initial six-game suspension of the signal-caller, there's a good chance that he will now face a lengthier suspension. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal.

Watson and the NFLPA might have to brace for the worst-case scenario of an indefinite suspension. This is what the NFL wanted from the very beginning. The Browns seem ready to move ahead this upcoming season with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center.

But if the suspension is for the entire 2022 season, will Cleveland look elsewhere for a starter or stick with Brissett? Following the trade, the Browns gave Watson a $230 million guaranteed contract. They are also running low on draft capital to offer another franchise in exchange for a quarterback. After signing four quarterbacks already this offseason, adding a fifth would doubtless draw some scrutiny.

We'll see what happens soon enough with the season under a month away.

