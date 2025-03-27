Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns “interested” in moving up to first overall in 2025 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter claims

The Cleveland Browns currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could they try to move up just one spot by acquiring the No. 1 overall pick?

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter thinks it's a possibility. Appearing on a recent episode of Get Up, Schefter said he thinks that the Browns are interested in moving up one spot with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are widely viewed as selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The Browns also have an interest in Ward over Shedeur Sanders, and knowing that the Titans could select him, they might try to offer them a deal that moves them back one pick.

Adam Schefter via Get Up:

"I think we'll just start with the Giants. Here. The Giants sign, Russell Wilson, he's expected to be their starter. The Browns have Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett on their roster. We'll see if they decide to go quarterback at two, I think they'll be interested in moving up to number one, but I don't know if they're going to be able to get up to number one. So that leaves a question with the Cleveland Browns at number two in this upcoming draft."

Schefter also said this on NFL Live this week:

"I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls and let's see if there's a team that can come up with an offer that the Titans can't pass up. Yes, the Titans absolutely do like Cam Ward. Yes, they're ready to take him. But these teams have one month to change Tennessee's mind and make an offer compelling enough to move Tennessee, which has a ton of holes on its roster, off the No. 1 pick."

The Cleveland Browns could trade down in the draft

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

While Adam Schefter has said the Cleveland Browns could move up one spot in the NFL Draft, they could do the opposite and move down.

It seems as if Cam Ward will go No. 1 overall to either the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns, or a dark horse team that would have to give Tennessee a big offer to trade down.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported this week that the Browns could move out of No. 2 if Ward is selected No. 1 overall.

This suggests that there could be a dropoff between Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and that says a lot if the Browns would trade down from the opportunity of drafting Sanders.

Again, rumors are rumors, and with the draft being a month away, these are far from over.

