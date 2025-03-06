"This is a diabolical level hater" - Deshaun Watson's coach blasts ex-NFL scout on Shedeur Sanders' criticism

The stock of Shedeur Sanders after the NFL combine has gone down. Before, there was a conversation between the Colorado quarterback and Cam Ward from Miami as to who was the best passer in the 2025 class. But Ward solidified his spot as QB1 after the combine.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly took a 40-yard run made by the quarterback in 2022 and tried to take it as an estimate for his 40-yard dash time. However, Shedeur's run on the video was made in a totally different circumstance.

Quincy Avery, the personal coach of NFL quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, came to Sanders' defense on X (formerly Twitter), sharing the post with the caption:

"Lolol this is a diabolical level hater here. I'm not big on SS as a player. But no scout would ever time someone running on a field and equate it to a 40."

Sanders did not throw or run in front of scouts in Indianapolis. He was present to take medicals, speak with reporters, and do interviews with teams, but no drill was made by the Colorado quarterback. As such, NFL fans on Twitter have been critical of the prospect.

Will Shedeur Sanders throw at Colorado's Pro Day?

The quarterback has confirmed that he'll be working out on Colorado's 2025 Pro Day. He decided to focus on the interviews during the combine; as QB2 in the class, he needed to make a good impression on NFL teams to draft him at the top of the first round.

The 2025 Pro Day for the Colorado Buffaloes is not yet confirmed. It is known that it will happen between March 18 and March 21, however, the exact date is not set. All teams from the Big 12 Conference will run their pro days between those dates.

Shedeur is the son of legendary NFL player Deion Sanders, who played as a cornerback in the NFL and won the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award in 1994. Deion was also the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in the past two seasons, coaching his son, who was the starting quarterback.

