Deshaun Watson's coach comes to Dillon Gabriel's defense as Browns rookie struggles massively amid QB1 battle with Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel was drafted earlier than Shedeur Sanders, yet he has been said to be losing plenty of ground to his fellow rookie in the Cleveland Browns' starter competition. On Monday's episode of 92.3 The Fan's The Ken Carman Show, Daryl Ruiter had some strong words for the third-rounder:

Ad

“He’s not good. He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now. And the fact they keep running him out there for first team reps, and part of that I get, cause Kenny Pickett’s banged up with a hamstring injury, so there’s not a lot he can do, but this goes back.”

Ad

Trending

That argument was soon backed up by a certain X/Twitter user, who outlined the following weaknesses:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cannot see the midfield from the pocket

Struggles to make decisions

Rushes throws when pressured

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, Quincy Avery, personal coach of the currently injured Deshaun Watson, defended Gabriel:

Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery LINK I just want to be super clear in saying NO QB can see over the on line. I do not care what height you are. Unless you are 6'8 it's a silly thought.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are currently dealing with injuries, which led to the Browns' decision to add a sixth quarterback in Tyler Huntley. The one-time Pro Bowler with the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens formerly signed with the team during the 2024 offseason but was cut before making the roster.

A day after that, he rejoined the Ravens and was eventually claimed off their practice squad by the Miami Dolphins. Huntley went 2-3 in five starts, completing 86 of 133 attempts for 133 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions, as well as rushing 26 times for 135 yards and two scores.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel discusses taking the field for the first time against Panthers

Dillon Gabriel will play his first game this Friday, when the Browns visit the Carolina Panthers. On Monday, he was briefed by the media about the moment. He said:

“I don’t want to give you the cliche answer and say I’m extremely excited. But as you can imagine, it’s my first time. So, it’ll be a lot of fun being able to get around a new team and compete against a new team. Different from college in that way and excited for another opportunity.”

Ad

He continued:

“I’ve been prepared for the moment, so I’m excited for that and know that these moments add up, but each moment is its own situation and one that you want to take advantage of.”

The game will kick off at 7 pm ET on ABC-affiliated WEWS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.