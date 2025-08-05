Deshaun Watson's coach comes to Dillon Gabriel's defense as Browns rookie struggles massively amid QB1 battle with Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel was drafted earlier than Shedeur Sanders, yet he has been said to be losing plenty of ground to his fellow rookie in the Cleveland Browns' starter competition. On Monday's episode of 92.3 The Fan's The Ken Carman Show, Daryl Ruiter had some strong words for the third-rounder:
“He’s not good. He’s not an NFL quarterback. Not right now. And the fact they keep running him out there for first team reps, and part of that I get, cause Kenny Pickett’s banged up with a hamstring injury, so there’s not a lot he can do, but this goes back.”
That argument was soon backed up by a certain X/Twitter user, who outlined the following weaknesses:
- Cannot see the midfield from the pocket
- Struggles to make decisions
- Rushes throws when pressured
However, Quincy Avery, personal coach of the currently injured Deshaun Watson, defended Gabriel:
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are currently dealing with injuries, which led to the Browns' decision to add a sixth quarterback in Tyler Huntley. The one-time Pro Bowler with the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens formerly signed with the team during the 2024 offseason but was cut before making the roster.
A day after that, he rejoined the Ravens and was eventually claimed off their practice squad by the Miami Dolphins. Huntley went 2-3 in five starts, completing 86 of 133 attempts for 133 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions, as well as rushing 26 times for 135 yards and two scores.
Dillon Gabriel discusses taking the field for the first time against Panthers
Dillon Gabriel will play his first game this Friday, when the Browns visit the Carolina Panthers. On Monday, he was briefed by the media about the moment. He said:
“I don’t want to give you the cliche answer and say I’m extremely excited. But as you can imagine, it’s my first time. So, it’ll be a lot of fun being able to get around a new team and compete against a new team. Different from college in that way and excited for another opportunity.”
He continued:
“I’ve been prepared for the moment, so I’m excited for that and know that these moments add up, but each moment is its own situation and one that you want to take advantage of.”
The game will kick off at 7 pm ET on ABC-affiliated WEWS.
