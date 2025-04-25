Deshaun Watson's coach drops 4-word reaction on Browns trading #2 draft pick to Jaguars

Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns traded the No. 2 pick at the NFL draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter. While some questioned Cleveland's decision, Watson's personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery, felt that the Browns came away with a good deal.
"Great trade for Browns," Avery tweeted after learning about Cleveland's first round trade.
Hunter was considered one of the top prospects in the draft, especially since he can play in two positions. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado and will suit up for the Jaguars next season.
The Browns traded the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as the 104th overall pick in Round 4 and the 200th overall pick in Round 6, to Jacksonville in exchange for the fifth overall pick in the first round, the 36th overall pick in Round 2 and the 126th overall pick in Round 4. Cleveland also gets a 2026 first-round pick.
The Browns went on to take Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick they got from Jacksonville. Graham played his three-year college career wth the Wolverines and won the national title with them in 2024.
Deshaun Watson likely to lead Cleveland Browns' offense in 2025 NFL season
Since the Browns did not pick a quarterback in the first round this year, it's likely that Deshaun Watson is expected to continue as the QB1 for the team in the 2025 season.
In the 2024 season, Watson completed 137 of 216 passes for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 148 yards and one touchdown before an Achilles tear in Week 7 cut short his season.
The Browns went 1-6 with Watson as their starting QB last season, and they eventually finished with a 3-14 record.
Watson will need to be better next season if he plans to remain as Cleveland's QB1 for the long term.
