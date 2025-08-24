Deshaun Watson's coach sides with Kevin Stefanski on benching Shedeur Sanders after Coach Prime's son struggles mightily vs. Rams

Shedeur Sanders struggled during the Cleveland Browns' final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Near the end of the game, Sanders was benched by coach Kevin Stefanski.Quincy Avery, a quarterback trainer who has worked with the likes of Deshaun Watson, voiced his support for Stefanski's decision with a tweet on Saturday.&quot;I think Stefanski is a really good coach. Coaches know their team and their room better than we ever could. I’m sure he had good logic behind the decision.&quot;Sanders did not have a game to remember. Coming back from his oblique injury and a week on from being named one of three third-string quarterbacks for the Browns, he struggled in a game where he could not afford a poor performance.Sanders threw for 14 yards, going three of six. To make things worse for him, he was sacked five times, losing 41 yards in the process.Despite a small appearance in this game, Sanders' performances were so disappointing that Stefanski benched him in favor of Tyler Hurley with two minutes left. This decision has split fans.Some believe that Sanders should have been allowed to finish the game and make an attempt to salvage his performance. Others, like Avery, believed that Stefanski made the right decision for his team.To make things worse for Sanders, fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had another good performance. He threw for 129 yards, going 12 for 19 and throwing for one touchdown. He was not sacked at all during the game. This performance could cement Gabriel's role as the No. 3 quarterback, leaving the future of Shedeur Sanders in doubt.Shedeur Sanders thinks he will make the 53-man rosterShedeur Sanders' performance, paired with his injury and Gabriel's strong outing, has led some to think that Sanders is going to be cut from the Browns this week. Teams have until Thursday to submit their 53-man rosters for the season.When asked if he thinks that he will make the roster, Sanders told the media after the game:&quot;Obviously. I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. &quot;If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong? They belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard. Of course, it’s not my decision.”Shedeur Sanders does think he has anything to worry about. He is helped by the fact that Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is happy to have four quarterbacks on the team.However, while he may make the team, the chances of him playing if he continues this poor form are very slim.