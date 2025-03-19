Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais sends 4-word message as QB teases comeback with Browns

Deshaun Watson is working hard to get back on the field. Owing to an Achilles injury, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been sidelined for considerable time. As a result, he is expected to miss much of the 2025 season. In the meantime, Watson is working diligently to get back to full fitness.

In an Instagram video, Watson showcased his intense training as he prepares for a comeback in the 2025 NFL Season.

"4OVE! 🙏🏾," the QB wrote in the caption.

To which his fiancée, Jilly Anais, proudly wrote:

“There go My Fiancé!!!!!!”

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée, Jilly Anais' comment on his Instagram post. (Credits: IG/@deshaunwatson)

Watson's time with the Cleveland Browns has been full of struggles, including injuries, suspensions, and inconsistent performances. The Browns have also changed his contract to free up salary cap space, giving them more flexibility.

With the NFL Draft coming up, and the availability of free agents, the Browns have plenty of options to consider.

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais is excited to marry her "best friend"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken a big step in his relationship. On Sunday, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais. The couple have been together since 2019.

Jilly happily announced the news on Instagram, writing:

“Mrs. Watson loading...”

Watson gave Jilly a custom-designed engagement ring worth an incredible $2.5 million. Created by jeweler Vikar Ahmed, the ring features a 20-carat diamond set in 18k white gold. It took seven months to design the special piece.

Now, Jilly is counting days to marry her "best friend."

Watson and his partner, Jilly Anais, are engaged. (Credits: IG/ @JillyAnais)

That said, the couple reportedly faced a rough patch during the onset of 2025. Watson shared a TikTok post about letting go of someone who disrupts your peace, leading to breakup rumors. However, he quickly dispelled these rumors by posting photos with Jilly during her birthday celebration on a yacht.

