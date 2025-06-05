Deshaun Watson’s fiancée, Jilly Anais, shows off $2.5 million engagement ring during SI Swimsuit show in Miami

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, showed off her $2.5 million engagement ring during the SI Swimsuit fashion show. Anais walked down the runway in the Miami week of the SI Swimsuit in a leopard print bikini.
On Wednesday, she shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read:
"Here comes the bride 💍 @si_swimsuit"
Her fiancé, Deshaun Watson, reacted to the post:
"My Fiancé da BADDEST! I know yall see it! 😤😤‼️🔥🔥"
Deshaun Watson went on his knees to propose to the SI Model in March. The NFL star planned a memorable proposal for his lady love. The couple announced their engagement on March 16, sharing pictures from the event.
Anais and Watson wore matching outfits for the big day. The model wore a shiny dress while Watson wore a white T-shirt and matching pants.
Deshaun Watson's fiancée reflects on her experience of walking the SI Swimsuit runway
Earlier this week, Jilly Anais shared pictures on Instagram of her SI Swimsuit runway. Reflecting on her journey and experience, she wrote:
"Year 2 gracing THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT RUNWAY! Look 1 of the night 🤩 Wow, words will never be able to describe this feeling! Beyond honored and sooo very grateful to my @si_swimsuit family for welcoming me back! I’ll be spamming content all week, stay tuned!"
Watson and Anais are prepping for their wedding. On May 24, the SI Model shared a few pictures with her fiancé of their romantic photoshoot ahead of the marriage, writing in the caption:
"Ecclesiastes 4:12, “A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” You, me, and our Lord — forever entwined."
Watson posed with his fiancée in a white shirt with olive color lines, with an olive blazer and matching pants. Anais wore a cream-colored dress with a flower print on it and styled the dress with a matching scarf.
