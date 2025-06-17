Deshaun Watson’s fiancée, Jilly Anais, shows off her $2,500,000 diamond ring in latest photoshoot

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, showed off her big diamond ring in the latest photoshoot. The NFL couple is soon to walk down the aisle.

Watson proposed to his longtime girlfriend in March, and the pair is preparing for their upcoming wedding. On Monday, Jilly Anais shared a few glamorous pictures of herself and her engagement ring.

In the caption of the post, she simply wrote:

"Mrs. 💍"

Jilly Anais shared pictures of a beautiful body-fit dress in cream color. What stood out in her look was her white scarf. She wore bracelets and a watch, while in the first snap of the post, she provided a closer look at her engagement ring.

Deshaun Watson proposed to his girlfriend with a custom-made ring that’s worth around $2.5 million, as per TMZ. It was designed by renowned jewelry designer Vikar Ahmed, who shared the details of the ring in an interview with TMZ:

"At the heart of this exquisite piece lies a premium D center diamond, renowned for its perfect cut and exceptional color & flawless clarity"

The ring is made of Type IIA by GIA diamond and has over 22 carats of finest diamond and 18k white gold. The designer has worked with Watson for seven months on the jaw-dropping jewelry.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, shares glimpses of her lavish bridal shower

Last week, Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, organized a bridal shower for her friends and family members. She posted a few pictures of the ceremony on Instagram on Saturday.

She shared pictures with a long caption where she talked about her bridal shower. She wrote:

"Bridal Brunch of my dreams 💛 I wish I could post 1000 pictures from this weekend, including everyone not pictured who came to celebrate me. I thank God for surrounding me with so much pure love. Thank you to my Mom for hosting/putting together the most PERFECT weekend that has undoubtedly become a core memory in my life!

"To all my girlfriends & Aunties, y’all showed up and showed out and you’ll never know how much it means to me 🥹 a TIMEEEE was had😂 SEE Y’ALL AT THE WEDDING 🥰"

Jilly Anais organized the beautiful ceremony with a yellow theme. However, she was styled in an all-white outfit. She wore a tube top and matching pants along with white earrings. She had shared the snaps with Mom, Theresa and other family members from the ceremony.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

