Watch: Deshaun Watson's first pass as a Brown ends up being a terrible overthrow

With a final decision yet to be made on his suspension for the 2022 season, Deshaun Watson stepped onto the gridiron as a Cleveland Brown for the first time on Friday evening. The Browns faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in their opening preseason game and came away with a hard-fought 23-14 victory.

However, it was not smooth sailing for Watson as he struggled to get into the rhythm of the game. He certainly embodied a player who has been away from the field for nearly 16 months. Out of the five pass attempts that he made, only one was successful. It was a measly seven-yard checkdown to tight end David Njoku.

His first pass attempt was a play-action attempt to open Anthony Schwartz that was severely overthrown.

First pass for Deshaun Watson as a Brown? overthrow.



First pass for Deshaun Watson as a Brown? overthrow.

His second attempt was better, but it was dropped by Schwartz as the Browns were forced to punt. His second drive was cut short after running back D'Ernest Johnson fumbled the ball on a run play. He then made the successful completion to Njoku. Watson was unable to get a first down on either of his two drives on the night.

Furthermore, Jags fans also booed him heavily and subjected him to chants of "You sick f**k!"

Jags fans chanting "you sick fuck" at Deshaun Watson to kick off the preseason.

Deshaun Watson still awaiting final outcome from the league's suspension appeal

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

After being handed a six-game suspension for his 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits, the league decided to appeal Judge Sue Robinson's decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is allegedly looking for, at least, a year-long suspension and an $8 million fine for the quarterback.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Deshaun Watson is starting for the Browns.



The NFL is pushing for a yearlong suspension for Watson after 25 women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. Deshaun Watson is starting for the Browns.The NFL is pushing for a yearlong suspension for Watson after 25 women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. https://t.co/MbpPc0B2G9

Reports suggest that Watson's camp has tried negotiating a deal for him, which entails an eight-game suspension and a reduced $5 million fine.

The 26-year-old came out to publicly apologize to all the women involved in the scandal on Friday evening before the preseason game.

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back."

There is no set date for the outcome yet, but attorney Peter C. Harvey is expected to work in an "expedited" manner to provide clarity to the team's management.

