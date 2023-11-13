Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais backs Browns' Super Bowl hype as $230,000,000 QB engineers Week 10 win

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, has stuck by her quarterback boyfriend's side through his tumultuous start with the Cleveland Browns. While a few people continue to criticize Watson, Anais is sure the Browns are headed to the Super Bowl this year.

Anais is always in attendance at the Browns games, sometimes engaging with people questioning Watson's play and role in the team. In a recent Instagram story, Anais, a YouTuber and former high school cheerleader, shared a reel made by Doe Beezy.

Beezy said that the team is Super Bowl-ready, bringing up trolls calling out Watson for his $230,000,000 contract. Fans have continued to call the QB out for his performance, adding that the team is paying him big money to do nothing.

In his caption, Beezy wrote:

"Browns 2024 Super Bowl Champs let’s bet on it 🏆 CLEVELAND WE ON OUR WAY 🦅 @gilliedaking @meekmill we gone see y’all there 😤 & all my parlays missed except the ones I bet on them.. Crazy".

Anais just shared the story, making her views on the matter clear.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' official Instagram (@jillyanais)

"The Juice" singer, with over 2.5 million Instagram followers, has often used her platform to promote Watson, including her experience during games and gameday fashion.

This particular reel came after the Browns' 33-31 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The game saw a resurgent Deshaun Watson lead Cleveland's fightback in the second half.

Jilly Anais urges people to respect boyfriend Deshaun Watson

Following the Browns' 27-0 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 5, Anais posted about the matchup on Instagram. In a series of stories, Anais addressed everyone doubting Watson as the 2023 campaign began.

She was hyped during the game, asking everyone who had a problem to respect the Clemson product.

In two back-to-back stories, she wrote:

"That's my quarterback. Respect HIM because he's really like that".

Also hanging out with her dad, Anais continued to rave about Deshaun Watson's touchdown. She even filmed her dad, Jules K Moor, enjoying the Browns' performance.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram (@jillyanais)

"You see the score! Touchdown after touchdown! We gone talk about shi* that's fashoooo," Anais wrote in the caption.

Watson was 19 of 30 passing for 219 yards with two touchdowns and a 107.5 passer rating in the win over the Cardinals.

She also shared a series of photos with Deshaun Watson from the Cleveland Browns Stadium on Instagram, writing:

"Came to slay.. I mean play 🏈🤭."

As the 2023 season picks up, expect Anais to continue supporting Deshaun Watson with her fiery social media posts.