Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais flaunts toned physique post workout

Jilly Anais, the longtime girlfriend of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, is showing that hard work pays off. The 27-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram stories, showing off her toned abs after a 45-minute cycle ride.

She then followed that story up with another showing that she was up early and already at the gym. Anais often shows off her workouts and wellness regimen in her Instagram posts.

Jilly Anais, who has been with Watson for four years, also had a compilation of workout videos on YouTube. They were frequently visited during the COVID-19 pandemic as people had their workouts at home.

The former Miss Houston moved to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling and acting career shortly after winning the title in 2011. She signed with IMG Models and Otto Models. She also pursued a music career and had her first single released in 2014.

Besides fitness, acting, and modelling, another passion of hers is cooking. In 2020, she released her first cookbook entitled, 'The Boss Babe can Cook'.

Deshaun Watson plans to control offense more in 2023

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season. Considering it was his first season with the Browns, he lacked chemistry and play-calling ability in the last few games of the season.

The quarterback has taken to training camp this season with a different approach. He said that he is working to move different players in different positions on the field.

“I’ll just say that being able to move everyone around. Being able to have guys play all types of different positions and being able to go out there and play fast. But like I said, the biggest thing is moving guys around and being able to do all types of things that you guys in the media and this fan base haven’t seen in the past. So being able to open the whole playbook and open the whole offense is definitely going to be special.”

For Watson, being able to get that time in with his players and seeing what works and what doesn't could be a game-changer this season. Watson can now utilize his offense to the best of their ability and truly lead the entire squad.