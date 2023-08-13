Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais hypes berserk Cleveland Browns preseason game crowd - "Ears are still ringing"

Deshaun Watson made his preseason debut against the Washington Commanders. Even though the quarterback played only one drive, he did enough to show his fans that this season they will see a fresh side of him.

His longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, attended the game to support her boyfriend. The musician gave a mini speech to all the ladies in her suite and hoped to witness the Browns win a Super Bowl.

She celebrated her boyfriend's appearance by resharing a video uploaded by the team. Anais wrote:

"Round of applause for 4!!!"

"This brings me so much joy! Wow Cleveland, my ears are still ringing & this was just preseason game!?!!"

She then uploaded a vlog where she showed her fans how she got ready for the game. In the video, fans also got a glimpse of Watson.

Deshaun Watson shakes off the rust after his preseason debut

Deshaun Watson showcased confidence in his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback completing all three of his passes and made significant gains with 20 rushing yards.

“I’m not thinking about no rust," Watson said after the game.

"That was last year. I missed ball. I played six games last year, and I had a full offseason, so I’m not thinking about no rust. I’m not using no excuses for no rust or anything like that."

Despite the team's inability to secure a touchdown on the drive, Deshaun Watson exhibited remarkable leadership and adept control over the offense. As his final preseason appearance in Cleveland approaches, his attention now turns to the upcoming regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10th.

He said:

"I’m going to be ready for whenever that time is called. Sept. 10, here in the Dawg Pound, and I’m going to be ready to go. We all will be. All that rust and other stuff, that’s left in 2022. I’m focused on 2023 and making sure I’m ready for Sept. 10."

With unwavering determination, he is diligently preparing to put the past behind him and make a strong start to the new season.