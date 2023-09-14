Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais teases upcoming music release with alluring photo

Deshaun Watson seems to be on his way to some sort of redemption in 2023.

In his first season opener as a Cleveland Brown, the former Houston Texan led the team to a dominant 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson was responsible for the only two touchdowns of the game, the first being a 13-yard run in the second quarter:

Then in the fourth quarter, he found backup tight end Harrison Bryant for a three-yard catch before rushing for the two-point conversion.:

After the game, he and his girlfriend, vlogger and musician Jilly Anais, put out emphatic statements on their respective social media accounts:

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais promotes upcoming album with sensual Instagram images

But it has not just been the quarterback enjoying success. Anais has been promoting her new single "I Must Really Love You" lately, and her way of promoting it has reciently turned, to put it lightly, sensual:

Anais had announced the song almost a week ago:

What Deshaun Watson thinks of Browns' performance vs. Bengals

Back before the season began, Deshaun Watson said this about his impending first full season with the Cleveland Browns:

"I feel like I've evolved to a new level, and I'm ready to be able to show that."

A week later, it is safe to say that he is in a better spot than he was before, even if his passing figures were not that impressive. He explained why he put up middling stats in the air:

“We wanted to test the weather out, see if we can really throw. The ball was heavy, wet. So once the ball is in the air, regardless of how it comes off the hands or not, it’s going to slow up a little bit. It was a tough day.”

But there were two factors that contributed to the Browns' victory besides Watson: running back Nick Chubb (106 rushing yards on 18 carries) and the defense (held Joe Burrow to a career-worst 82 passing yards and a passer rating of 52.2). He made sure to credit them as well:

“They were great... the defense is going do what they need to do and they kept bringing the energy for us and just kept stacking away. And even though weren’t putting up points early on, they kept coming over there and just, ‘hey, just keep driving it. It’s going to click, it’s going to click.’

"(Nick Chubb)’s the best in the world, best in the league. And he’s going to continue to plug, he’s going to continue to run hard... I wish he could have gotten the end zone a couple of times but he’s going to have more opportunities for us.”

Next up for the Browns are the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. The game will air on ABC as part of a rare double-header.