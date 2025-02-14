Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his longtime girlfriend, Jilly Anais, celebrated Valentine’s Day in style. But what caught everyone’s attention was Anais’ sweet five-word message to Watson.

She reposted a video from their date night and wrote, “My man so damn fine.”

(Source: IG/ @JillyAnais)

Initially, it was Watson, who shared Instagram clips of their night out. He looked sharp in a white outfit, while Anais stunned in a red dress with a fur-lined coat.

(Source: IG/ @JillyAnais)

One video shot showed her checking her phone as they walked, and another captured her smiling brightly.

Jilly Anais thanks God for Deshaun Watson on Valentine's Day

In a separate Instagram Story, Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais shared her love and gratitude. Reposting one of Deshaun Watson's social media updates, where she appeared to be dancing, Jilly called Watson her "forever Valentine" and thanked God for bringing him into her life.

She reshared another IG Story from Watson, showing her relaxing on a beach in a brown bikini.

"I love you baby!" the caption read.

Following this, Jilly reposted one final image on Instagram by Watson. The shot showed the lovebirds embracing each other.

The caption read, “Never & ever! The wheels ain’t ever fallin’ off,” along with heart and sparkle emojis.

(Source: IG/ @JillyAnais)

Last month, Deshaun Watson made Jilly Anais’ birthday extra special!

On January 2, the Browns QB planned a grand celebration. He decorated their home beautifully, gave her luxurious gifts and even took her on a yacht trip.

To top it off, the NFL QB shared a heartfelt message.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday To You Queen! 4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire! 💯 May The Lord bless you and keep you; The Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! 🙏🏾 More Glory Luv and Let this year be full of Blessings, Health, and Success! 💛🤞🏾."

The couple has been together since 2019 after meeting in Los Angeles.

Anais, a model and social media star, has stood by Watson through his career ups and downs.

Born in Houston, Texas, Jilly Anais moved to Los Angeles at 18 to pursue entertainment. She now has over 2+ million Instagram followers and runs a perfume line and a cookbook business.

