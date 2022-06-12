"Totally false" - Deshaun Watson's lawyer claims 24th civil lawsuit not going to affect NFL's decision regarding suspension

Just as the Deshaun Watson saga appeared to be nearing an end, it now looks as if the end is nowhere in sight.

There were initially 22 women filing lawsuits alleging that they were sexually assaulted by the star quarterback in the midst of a therapeutic massage (provided by them to him).

Now, two more women have come forward with allegations that the same thing happened to them as well. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, issued a statement acknowledging the 24th victim and her allegations.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 A statement from Tony Buzbee, attorney for the two dozen plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson A statement from Tony Buzbee, attorney for the two dozen plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson https://t.co/zAhG0jqXxL

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, had this to say on whether or not the newest allegations will have any impact on the case:

“These latest claims by [plaintiff's attorney Tony] Buzbee change nothing, and they are totally false, and that will ultimately be what everyone concludes when they hear the evidence."

What's next for Deshaun Watson as the investigation continues?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Over the past week, the investigation into claims of sexual assault against Deshaun Watson has become even more scrutinized thanks to the words of Hardin.

Here are comments Hardin made to USA Today to clarify his controversial remarks about 'happy endings' on a Houston radio station:

“Happy endings are not a crime, and a happy ending is a consensual happy ending. If it’s against the women’s will, it’s not happy because a happy ending has to be consensual on both sides. I’m just using the colloquial word for consensual oral sex. It’s not a crime, if that’s what happened. That’s not either assaultive or a crime. Against her will is wrong, period.”

Hardin had issued a statement earlier as well to clarify his remarks:

“On a Houston radio show interview today, I mentioned that a massage that has a ‘happy ending’ is not illegal, meaning it is not illegal for someone to have consensual sex with a therapist after a massage unless the sex is for pay. Deshaun did not pay anyone for sex. I was using the term hypothetically and not describing Deshaun’s case."

Hardin ended his statement with the following thoughts:

“I have reiterated to others it’s not OK to do anything that a woman does not agree to do. These women have alleged assault in their pleadings. I was speaking in a hypothetical situation. If there is a consensual sexual encounter after a massage, that is not a crime nor the basis for a civil lawsuit. I was not talking about what Deshaun did or did not do or expected or did not expect.”

It appears that Watson has also now made his Twitter account private, as evidenced by this screenshot from Barstool Sports.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Why did Deshaun Watson go private? Did something happen? Why did Deshaun Watson go private? Did something happen? https://t.co/ISu3g05GBl

With no apparent end in sight, there is no timetable on when the former Clemson University standout will take the field for the Cleveland Browns. There are currently more pressing issues at hand for the star quarterback and all involved.

