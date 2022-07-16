Deshaun Watson's lawyer gives curt reply to news of Texans reaching settlements with 30 women who accused QB

The Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct situation has been front and center of most NFL-centered media outlets for the best part of a year. With the quarterback having 24 civil cases leveled at him by 24 different women, it did not look good.

20 of those cases have been settled, which leaves just four remaining to potentially go through the court system. Only a month or so ago, the Houston Texans were dragged into the situation as well, with claims that they enabled Watson's supposed behavior.

The lawsuit against the Texans argued that the franchise could have stopped what was going on and some have even said that they knew about it, but chose not to do anything.

Now, it has been revealed that the Texans have settled with 30 women in all, with the sums paid to remain private.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network shared a post on his Twitter page with comments from Rusty Hardin (Watson's attorney) regarding the news that the Texans settled with all the complainant women.

To say that what Hardin said was rather short is an understatement. He stated:

"What the Texans decided to do in their own self interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all."

Janice McNair and Hannah and Cal McNair, the owners of the Texans, released a statement regarding the settlement. They said, via apnews.com:

“This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large.

"As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all."

Will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

Deshaun Watson at the Cleveland Browns' mandatory minicamp

Depending on who you ask, the answer will be different. At the moment, everyone is waiting for Judge Sue Robinson to deliver her verdict on a potential suspension for Deshaun Watson.

The length that the NFL is reportedly after is a season-long ban. That would essentially end the Browns' Super Bowl hopes. However, there are some around the league that feel a six-to-eight-game suspension is forthcoming for the former Texans quarterback.

If that was the case, then it would leave ample time for the 26-year-old to fire Cleveland to the playoffs.

Many are expecting Robinson to deliver her verdict before training camp, so we do not have too long to wait to see what Watson's punishment will be.

