Deshaun Watson's newly-wed wife Jilly Anais shares first glimpse from their honeymoon 1 day after tying knot in private Miami ceremony

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson married his fiancee, SI Swimsuit model Jilly Anais, in an intimate ceremony in Miami on Thursday. A day later, the newlywed couple jetted off for a honeymoon in the south of France. Anais shared a glimpse of their trip on her Instagram account on Saturday.
In a candid snap, she only showed their hands holding wine glasses on a yacht with water all around.
"Woke up on honeymoon with my husband," Anais wrote.
Anais opened up about their wedding on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with SI Swimsuit magazine. They planned a two-week luxurious honeymoon in France.
"My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own,” Anais said. “I still am on cloud nine. Like I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited."
Watson and Anais has not shared the pictures of their wedding. However, ahead of the big day, the model gave a glimpse of the pre-wedding celebration.
Anais posted pictures with the NFL star, donning a V-neck white dress, which she styled with a flowery-themed scarf and minimal jewelry. She also shared a romantic video of enjoying a dance on a yacht with Watson.
Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shares a close-up of the wedding bands
Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, uploaded a candid snap of the couple's wedding bands on her Instagram story on Thursday. She did not write any caption, but their wedding date was printed on the Browns quarterback's custom-made white shirt's sleeves.
The couple held an intimate wedding with their family and friends, and before the big day, Anais shared the details about it.
"It’s just been us, it is us, this is about us, and I know it’s different not to have bridesmaids and groomsmen, but we were just like, we don’t wanna do all of that,” Anais said. “Of course, all of our friends are gonna be there, they’re coming with bells and whistles on, but we were like, we just wanna do the darn thing with just us.”
Watson proposed to her in March with an oval-shaped custom-made ring, designed by jeweler Vikar Ahmed.
