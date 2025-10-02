Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly, flaunts toned abs while posing from in-home Pilates gym [PIC]

Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared a glimpse of her toned abs on social media. The SI Swimsuit model posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday from her in-house Pilates gym.Jilly sported an orange gym outfit and posed sitting while her abs were on full display. She wore a crop top and gym pants paired with white socks. She styled her hair in braids and kept them open.Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly flaunts toned abs /@jillyanaisDeshaun Watson and Jilly Anais tied the knot in a private ceremony in July before going for honeymoon in the French Riviera. Although the new NFL season has started, fans are awaiting Watson's return to action. The quarterback was sidelined with an injury and is likely to miss the entire 2025 season.Last season, he played only seven games and recorded 1,148 yards in passing. He suffered a leg injury in the Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last season before undergoing surgery and missing the rest of the season. Earlier this January, he again re-injured his right Achilles tendon and underwent surgery.Deshaun Watson joins his wife, Jilly Anais, for a music concert while away from the fieldLast week, Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared a video of her outing with her husband and her brother Jules. The trio enjoyed a YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, concert and captioned the post with two words.&quot;MASA TOUR,&quot; Anais wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video featured their journey from home to the venue, along with glimpses of having fun at the concert. Watson and his wife danced during the music event, and while returning, they were surrounded by fans for pictures. Anais styled a silver pair of pants with a white top.Watson hasn't played for the Cleveland Browns this season. The team has had a tough start, losing three games. Their only win came against the Green Bay Packers (13-10) in Week 2. Last week, they lost 34-10 to the Detroit Lions and next face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.