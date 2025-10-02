  • home icon
  Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly, flaunts toned abs while posing from in-home Pilates gym [PIC]

Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly, flaunts toned abs while posing from in-home Pilates gym [PIC]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:50 GMT
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly (Image Source: Getty)

Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared a glimpse of her toned abs on social media. The SI Swimsuit model posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday from her in-house Pilates gym.

Jilly sported an orange gym outfit and posed sitting while her abs were on full display. She wore a crop top and gym pants paired with white socks. She styled her hair in braids and kept them open.

Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly flaunts toned abs /@jillyanais
Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly flaunts toned abs /@jillyanais

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais tied the knot in a private ceremony in July before going for honeymoon in the French Riviera. Although the new NFL season has started, fans are awaiting Watson's return to action. The quarterback was sidelined with an injury and is likely to miss the entire 2025 season.

Last season, he played only seven games and recorded 1,148 yards in passing. He suffered a leg injury in the Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals last season before undergoing surgery and missing the rest of the season. Earlier this January, he again re-injured his right Achilles tendon and underwent surgery.

Deshaun Watson joins his wife, Jilly Anais, for a music concert while away from the field

Last week, Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared a video of her outing with her husband and her brother Jules. The trio enjoyed a YoungBoy Never Broke Again, aka NBA YoungBoy, concert and captioned the post with two words.

"MASA TOUR," Anais wrote.
The video featured their journey from home to the venue, along with glimpses of having fun at the concert. Watson and his wife danced during the music event, and while returning, they were surrounded by fans for pictures. Anais styled a silver pair of pants with a white top.

Watson hasn't played for the Cleveland Browns this season. The team has had a tough start, losing three games. Their only win came against the Green Bay Packers (13-10) in Week 2. Last week, they lost 34-10 to the Detroit Lions and next face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Cleveland Browns

Edited by Bhargav
