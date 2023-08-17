Deshaun Watson has his say on Lionel Messi’s viral goal vs Philadelphia Union

Deshaun Watson and Lionel Messi play two vastly different sports, but the Browns quarterback knows fire when he sees it. Messi hit an insane goal against the Philadelphia Union from a quarter of the field away while running left and kicking right. In response to the viral clip, Deshaun Watson posted two fire emojis.

The quarterback posted two flame emojis, voicing his endorsement of the athletic move by one of the most famous players in the sport.

Deshaun Watson hopes to set defenses ablaze in make-or-break year

Deshaun Watson at Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield entered what became his final season on the top of the world. He had brought the Browns their first playoff victory since Bill Belichick coached the team in 1994. However, after missing the playoffs in 2021, he soon found himself kicked aside for Watson.

The quarterback's salary is fully guaranteed, but failure in 2023 is not an option, considering how fast the team pivoted away from their former quarterback. One could argue that getting a fully guaranteed deal could work against his job security as well.

If the money is already spent, why not spend another one or ten million on a young prospect in 2024? Sure, even if Watson fails to impress this season, he's practically guaranteed another year, or potentially even two.

In order to avoid a countdown timer of encroaching doom, this year will be huge in winning the opinion of a franchise that didn't see an immediate return last year.

They knew going in that there was a good chance that they were sacrificing an entire season for the quarterback and, almost like a rookie quarterback, the second year becomes all-important in learning about the ceiling for the player.

At his peak, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing over 70 percent of his throws back in 2020 with the Houston Texans. However, one could argue that 2019 was his true peak. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but the team won six more games that season and a playoff game.

At this point in 2023, it has been quite a bit of time since the last glimpse of Deshaun Watson's supremacy over defense translating into wins. It will be interesting to see if he can actually make an impact and give his fans a moment to cherish.