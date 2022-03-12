Deshaun Watson to Seahawks? NFL insider reveals QB expected to replace Wilson in Seattle 

According to NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, Deshaun Watson has a strong chance of becoming the quarterback to take over from Russell Wilson in Seattle.

With Wilson expected to become a Denver Broncos player, the Seahawks are now looking for a new quarterback. Just who it will remain to be seen, but Jeremiah thinks he knows that it will be Watson.

Jeremiah spoke on his podcast Move the Sticks with Bucky Brooks and said that the expectation from his friends around the NFL is that Watson will end up in Seattle.

Jeremiah said:

“Well in talking to friends around the league, the expectation from every single one of them is that when it's all said and done, Deshaun Watson is going to be the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. That's the expectation. Now look, there is obviously the legal hurdles that exist. And that that's on its own timeline. So that would have to be resolved.

Matthew Betz @TheFantasyPT



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nfl… @MoveTheSticks on his most recent pod: “in talking to friends around the league the expectation from every single one of them is that when it’s all said & done Deshaun Watson’s gonna be the quarterback (for the Seattle Seahawks)” .@MoveTheSticks on his most recent pod: “in talking to friends around the league the expectation from every single one of them is that when it’s all said & done Deshaun Watson’s gonna be the quarterback (for the Seattle Seahawks)”podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nfl…

"But I haven't talked to anybody that thinks Pete Carroll is going to take this thing down to the studs with John Schneider and this is going to be a three or four-year rebuild. The expectation, just, again, not any personal knowledge of that situation. But everybody in the league, I'm talking about everybody you talk to expects this to be the outcome.”

Could Watson replace Wilson for the Seahawks?

Could we see Watson playing for the Seahawks?

A player with Watson's talent would work on almost every NFL team. However, as Jeremiah said, all of Watson's legal matters are still to be sorted out as the quarterback has been accused in 22 civil lawsuits and ten criminal complaints of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

With Russell Wilson now a Denver Broncos player (in principle), adding Watson would be the shot in the arm the franchise needs after losing its Super Bowl-winning quarterback, not to mention stud linebacker Bobby Wagner.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via The replay angle of this Deshaun Watson touchdown is unreal(via @thecheckdown The replay angle of this Deshaun Watson touchdown is unreal 😱(via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/mHbsObcF0O

But there is no denying the talent that Watson possesses. He is similar to Wilson in many ways. Like the former Seahawks star, Watson also has a cannon for an arm and an incredible ability to extend plays by escaping the pocket.

There is still a lot to play out over the next couple of weeks and months, but it looks like Seattle is ready to take Watson out of the Texans' hands. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but the 26-year-old quarterback would be an instant hit for the Seahawks.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar