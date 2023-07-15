2023 is a huge year in Deshaun Watson's career. This will be the first time since 2019 that he's going to play a season under normal circumstances, as the last three years have seen the pandemic, his holdout in 2021 and an 11-game suspension due to multiple claims of sexual harassment.

There's a lot of doubt about his current level, since he did not play in 2021 and once he returned from the suspension last season, he wasn't the same star quarterback we were used to watch during his Houston Texans days. As a result, many analysts are not pointing to him as an elite quarterback for the upcoming season.

Watson's answer to the disrespect? Swift and simple:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You’re gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. My results speaks for itself, so be it.

During an event for the Cleveland Browns Foundation last month, he was also asked about how he feels for the upcoming season about his individual performance and how he feels about the outside opinions:

I missed two years of football, so if I was in their shoes, I wouldn’t put myself in that position either. I got to go out there and prove it and that’s what I’m looking forward to. So those opportunities for me this upcoming season, I have to take advantage of it.

Why was Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games in 2022?

In 2021, after it became clear that the quarterback wanted to get out of the Houston Texans due to the front office's decisions, a huge scandal involving his name broke out. He started to be accused by more than 20 women of a sexual scandal involving massage therapists. He searched many places in Houston and sexually abused the woman.

The quarterback remained silent during the accusations. Watson's only remarks about the case was a post on his social media, in which he said that he "always treated women with the utmost respect". He also claimed that Tony Buzbee, the attorney who was representing most of the woman, would be doing this for the money.

The number kept growing and growing. In total, he was accused by 30 woman of committing sexual assault against them. The league issued a suspension after he was traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault