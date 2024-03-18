Deshaun Watson serves Russell Wilson a warning as $242,500,000 QB looks to salvage career

Deshaun Watson has a new QB rival: Russell Wilson. The Cleveland Browns' $242.5 million quarterback acknowledged recently that Wilson had joined his team's hated rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had been searching for a QB for a while, and they opted to try and resurrect Wilson's career after his recent failed stint.

Watson offered up a warning about Wilson's new division via USA Today:

“Welcome to the AFC North, where things can get real spooky."

After that, he went on to praise his rival and say that Wilson made a smart decision to go play for them:

“Pittsburgh is a good organization. It’s crazy for me to say it because I’m a Brown. I’m just keeping it 100. At the end of the day, you have to give respect where respect is due. Tomlin is going to have them boys right. It made sense for [Wilson] to go there. They are going to compete.”

The Steelers are renowned as one of the most well-run organizations in football, so Watson is accurate there. They haven't been known for their QB play since Ben Roethelisberger retired, but Wilson and Justin Fields (acquired via trade) might be able to change that.

AFC North predictions for 2024

The AFC North is a stacked division, one that sent three teams to the playoffs last year. With health and additions for 2024, they will try to stake their claim that they are the best division in football.

It will be hard to dethrone the Baltimore Ravens, who have locked up key players and made a few additions. They went 14-3, and they will more than likely win the division once more.

The Cincinnati Bengals, with a full season of healthy Joe Burrow, should be right back in the thick of the playoff race, and it's hard to discount them as the second-best team in the division.

Behind them, the Cleveland Browns will likely fall, but don't overlook this standing. They will still be a good team. With no Nick Chubb and a backup QB signed off the street, they won 11 games. They should be as good or better in 2024.

The Browns should be improved this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 with a bad offensive coordinator and a revolving door of QBs. Those problems have been addressed, so they should have a similar record once more.