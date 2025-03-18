Deshaun Watson splashes $2,500,000 on 18k white gold, 20 carat diamond engagement ring for girlfriend Jilly Anais: Report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais on Sunday. The couple made the announcement with an Instagram post on Monday,

“Mrs. Watson Loading…,” Anais captioned the post.

The couple has been dating since 2019 when Watson sent a message to Anais on Instagram. After six years together, they are taking the next step in their relationship, and to commemorate the moment, Watson gifted his social media influencer fiancée an engagement ring worth $2.5 million (per TMZ).

As expected, Anais looked happy and excited during the engagement photoshoot, proudly posing with the 20-carat diamond ring designed by Vikar Ahmed. During an interview with TMZ on Sunday, Ahmed revealed further details about the ring.

Watson and Ahmed worked together for seven months to create the stunning ring, which features 18k white gold and a handcrafted symbol of love from Idar-Oberstein, Germany’s gemstone capital.

Ahmed told TMZ that the rock is called “The Glory Treasure” and holds some of the finest diamonds, including color D-E-F and clarity IF to VVS. The diamond, classified as Type IIA by GIA, is considered the purest chemical diamond in the world.

“At the heart of this exquisite piece lies a premium D center diamond, renowned for its perfect cut, exceptional color, and flawless clarity,” Ahmed said.

Jilly Anais moves ahead of Deshaun Watson's rocky past toward engagement

Although the ring cost Deshaun Watson millions, it was worth the money. Anais met Watson when the QB was struggling with multiple off-field allegations. Several massage therapists had accused of misconduct Watson. Despite this, the couple overcame their challenges and reached this milestone in their relationship.

“This diamond engagement ring is not just a piece of jewelry; it is a declaration of commitment, a celebration of craftsmanship, and a mark of prestige," Ahmed said. "With its breathtaking design and the story behind its creation, it stands as a testament to the beauty of love and the artistry of high jewelry.”

In a clip shared by TMZ, Anais could be seen celebrating, holding a sparkler in one hand while proudly showing off the ring on the other. She excitedly shouted, “That’s crazy!” while others called her “Mrs. Watson.” Her smile and excitement reflected the success story of her relationship.

